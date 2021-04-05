Golf blog: Rivers wins at AAC; Mixon, Im go low

The medalist was Trey Mixon from First Presbyterian Day School in Macon. He shot a 6-under 66 to earn the title by three shots.

“I’ve been working on breaking through and not freaking out when I get two or three under par,” Mixon said. “When I got there today I decided to keep going and not try to hold on.”

Mixon was able to keep the ball in play and was dialed in with his scoring irons. He had a bogey-free scorecard and rolled in a five-footer for par on his final hole.

Mixon is a senior who has signed with Mercer University. He is a member at the Brickyard in Macon and had worked with former Idle Hour professional Brandon Stooksbury, who left last month to take a position in Metarie, La.

(L-R) Sarah Im, Loralie Cowart and Kate Song captured the first three spots at the 2021 Girls High School Invitational at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

The girls tournament, an individual event, was won by Lambert sophomore Sarah Im, who shot a tournament-record 64 on the Riverside Course. She won by four shots over Carrollton’s Loralie Cowart, a University of Georgia signee. Kate Song of Johns Creek, who has signed with Mercer, was third with a 71.

“It means a lot to me,” Im said. “Two years ago I shot like 83 or 84 here, so I know I’m getting better.”

She shot 6-under on one of the nines thanks to some intrepid iron play. “I was sticking everything,” she said. “Six feet, 10 feet … and I ended up making them, so I’d say it was my ball-striking and putting.

McKensey Kaseta of Walton (L) and Ben Harrison of Rivers Academy earned Sportsmanship Scholarships in honor of Bobby Jones at the 2021 High School Invitational at the Atlanta Athletic Club. They received the awards from Athletic Club PGA Professional Chris Moore, the tournament director.

The tournament also awards a pair of $2,500 Sportsman Scholarships in honor of Bobby Jones. The recipients were McKensey Kaseta of Walton and Ben Harrison of Rivers Academy.

