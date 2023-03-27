Golf blog: Rivers Academy rolls in Larry Nelson Invitational

Perry boys earn second victory

Perry won Houston County Championship for the fourth straight year at Houston Lake. Aaron Stocks was medalist with a 73 and Carter Horton was second at 75. It was the second win of the season for the Panthers, who claimed the Granger Invitational by one shot earlier in the month.

Rivers edges Mt. Paran at GSGA Boys Invitational

Rivers Academy defeated a stellar 16-team field to win the GSGA’s High School Boys Invitational at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton. The Raptors shot 16-under 592, one shot ahead of Mount Paran and four shots better than Lovett.

Creekview repeats as Grizzly Classic champion

Creekview won 14th Grizzly Classic at Woodmont Golf Club in Canton by one shot, earning the victory when No. 4 man Ryan Gallagher birdied the final hole. Creekview finished 8 over to edge Cambridge. Etowah and River Ridge tied for third.

Clay Taylor of Cambridge was medalist with a 68. Creekview’s Matt Calhoun finished second with a 72. Creekview’s Zane May and Reece Whatley tied for third with 74s and Gallagher shot 76.

News and notes

Prince Avenue Christian sophomore Claire Bradford won the AJGA Preview at Panorama Golf Club in Conroe, Texas. Bradford won by three shots. … Mount Paran Christian won the Brookstone Invitational in Columbus. The Eagles shot 295, with Calvary Christian second at 305 and First Presbyterian and Perry tied for third at 315. … The Blessed Trinity boys and Lambert girls came away victorious at the Gwinnett Open at Chateau Elan. …