Golf blog: Rivers Academy rolls in Larry Nelson Invitational

Led by medalist Chapman Barnett, Rivers Academy won sixth annual Larry Nelson Invitational at Pinetree Country Club, matching the tournament record it set in winning the 2019 event.
Barnett shot a five-under 67 and the Raptors finished 6-under 282 as a team. Milton was second at 290 and Gainesville finished third at 291.
Colin Henderson of Gainesville was runner-up with a 69, followed by Maddox Drake of Prince Avenue Christian at 70, and Mason Fundingsland and Craig Long of Milton and Billy Abdow of Rivers Academy at 71.
Seven of the nine teams in the tournament won state championships in 2022. The event was moved from Atlanta Country Club, its home site, due to ongoing construction.
Dalton Burts of Rivers Academy and Nicholas Schwendiman of Lambert were awarded this year’s Larry Nelson Scholarship, presented by the World Golf Hall of Famer, and Atlanta Country Club.
Perry boys earn second victory
Perry won Houston County Championship for the fourth straight year at Houston Lake. Aaron Stocks was medalist with a 73 and Carter Horton was second at 75. It was the second win of the season for the Panthers, who claimed the Granger Invitational by one shot earlier in the month.
Rivers edges Mt. Paran at GSGA Boys Invitational
Rivers Academy defeated a stellar 16-team field to win the GSGA’s High School Boys Invitational at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton. The Raptors shot 16-under 592, one shot ahead of Mount Paran and four shots better than Lovett.
Creekview repeats as Grizzly Classic champion
Creekview won 14th Grizzly Classic at Woodmont Golf Club in Canton by one shot, earning the victory when No. 4 man Ryan Gallagher birdied the final hole. Creekview finished 8 over to edge Cambridge. Etowah and River Ridge tied for third.
Clay Taylor of Cambridge was medalist with a 68. Creekview’s Matt Calhoun finished second with a 72. Creekview’s Zane May and Reece Whatley tied for third with 74s and Gallagher shot 76.
News and notes
Prince Avenue Christian sophomore Claire Bradford won the AJGA Preview at Panorama Golf Club in Conroe, Texas. Bradford won by three shots. … Mount Paran Christian won the Brookstone Invitational in Columbus. The Eagles shot 295, with Calvary Christian second at 305 and First Presbyterian and Perry tied for third at 315. … The Blessed Trinity boys and Lambert girls came away victorious at the Gwinnett Open at Chateau Elan. …
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC