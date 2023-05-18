Golf blog: Qualifiers for girls state championships

Area 4: Defending state champion Lambert overpowered the field with its 207. Sara Im shot 65, Athena Yoo shot 69 and Zoe Duval added a 73 for the Longhorns. Hailey Moon shot 81 to lead runner-up North Gwinnett (256). Isabelle Wong of Norcross advanced as an individual.

Sectionals: Carrollton, Peachtree Ridge, Harrison and Camden County, behind medalist Georgia Blount’s 71, advanced to the state tournament. Trisha Shivaiah of Milton and Nuru Kibare of Cherokee advanced as individuals.

Class 6A

Area 1: Defending state champion Glynn Academy overwhelmed the field. The Terrors shot a 239 behind a 72 from Chanley Box, a 79 from Elyse Burney and an 88 from Emma Hill. Tift County was second at 274 with Brianna Domagala shooting 81. Ashley Price of Thomas County Central advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Woodward Academy shot 286 to finish first. Brookie Chaney (90) and Rebecca Yin (92) led the War Eagles. Creekview won a playoff with Allatoona to take the second spot at 306. Makena Dubois led Creekview with a 92. Macie Stefano, the medalist, of Etowah advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Marist nipped rival St. Pius 267-268 to win the championship. The War Eagles got an 81 from Ashlyn Taylor and an 85 from Sophia Pappadakis. St. Pius was paced by Elizabeth Sullivan (81) and Annabella Sheridan (85). Macy Fulton of Alexander was medalist at 72 and qualified as an individual.

Area 4: Alpharetta prevailed in a shootout with rival Johns Creek, 247-249. Alpharetta was led by co-medalist Mahima Vurupatur (78), Mahathi Vunupatur (83) and Gabrielle Long (86). Johns Creek counted a 78 from co-medalist Ella York, a 79 from Jocelyn Zeng and a 92 from Sophie Martin. Anna Holley of Jackson County advanced as an individual.

Sectionals: North Atlanta, Habersham Central, South Effingham and Allatoona advanced to state. Brownyn Comlish of Blessed Trinity and Amelia Mutert of Dunwoody advanced as individuals.

Class 5A

Area 1: Greenbrier ran away with the championship. Regan Henderson (74), Adyson Lukich (76) and Manuela Pocheco Gonzalez (82) totalled 232. Ware County grabbed the other spot. Medalist Keely Johnson of Union Grove advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Sydney Himes (81) and Annabelle Bone (88) led Northside Columbus to first place at 269. Harris County finished second and Julia Williams of Midtown advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Medalist Ella Manley shot 67 and advanced to state as an individual. Cartersville, behind an 87 from Brooklyn Heath, shot 290 to finish first, with Chamblee second at 311.

Area 4: Northview used its depth to shoot 252 and win the trophy. Hannah Jung shot 81, Yavonna Wu shot 85 and Mina Han shot 86 for the Titans. Jefferson was second at 273, with Anna Kate Patton shooting 83. Sade Bishop of Flowery Branch advanced as an individual.

Sectionals: Jones County, Cambridge, Ola and McIntosh advanced to the state tournament. Advancing as individuals were Emily Jenkins of Northgate and Anna Moore of Loganville.

Class 4A

Area 1: Starr’s Mill used its depth to dominate the field. The Panthers shot 256 and counted an 83 from Amani Mehta, and a pair of 86s from Grace Crockett and Emily Stanek. Trinity Christian (282) and LaGrange (317) also qualified for state. Kalaya Benton of Hardaway advanced as an individual.

Area 2: West Laurens and Southwest Bulloch tied for first at 300. West Laurens got an 80 from Kate Belote, the tournament medalist. Wayne County finished third. Samantha Hillhouse of Perry moved on as an individual.

Area 3: Camryn Wright shot 78 and North Oconee posted a winning 247. Josey Buford (84) and Hailey Moffett (85) also counted for the Titans. Lovett was second at 264 behind Cleon Wynn’s 85 and Alicia Kim’s 87. North Hall (266) was third. Nathariya Phimsoutham of McDonough was medalist at 74 and advanced to state as an individual.

Area 4: Westminster ran away with first place at 252, with Northwest Whitfield taking second at 294. Cedartown prevailed in a playoff with Holy Innocents’ after both tied at 299. Haven Ward of Holy Innocents’ shot 78 and advanced as an individual.

Class 3A

Area 1: Columbus used its depth to shoot 269 and win the area title. Medalist Ansley Bufford (88), Alexa Fontanez (90) and Anjali Garlapaty (91) paced the Blue Devils. Upson-Lee was second (299) and Pike County was third (362). Mackenzie Hicks of Mary Persons advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Mary Miller shot a 68 and Ava Cottle shot 77 to help defending state champion Savannah Christian to a winning 255. Savannah Country Day, behind a 79 from Bryn Sorge and an 80 from Kate Barber, were second at 273. St. Vincent’s Academy finished third. Maddie Sheldon of Calvary Day advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Maclaine Donovan shot 88 to help Ringgold finish first at 283. Gordon Lee was second at 321 and LaFayette qualified third at 324. Emma Marshall of Bremen advanced as an individual.

Area 4: White County and Oconee County tied for first at 277, one shot ahead of Pickens in a tight contest. White County used an 89 from Cameron Kimsey and a 91 from Aubrey Free. Oconee County was led by Emma McCormick at 88 and Carolina Hinzman at 90. Pickens was led by Dani Ziegler at 85. Samantha DeWendt of Dawson County advanced as an individual.

Class 2A

Area 1: Medalist MacKenzie Connell shot 75 to help Pierce County shoot 163 and win the title. Jeff Davis, behind an 83 from Jenna Miles, was second at 177 and Dodge County finished third. Madelyn Taylor of Appling County advanced as an individual.

Area 2: ACE Charter got a 93 from medalist Lauren Swan and finished first at 203. Rutland and Landmark Christian finished second and third. Dominique Blocker of Redan advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Athens Academy rolled to the championship behind a 79 from medalist Kathryn DeLoach and an 87 from Emmeline Niolon. Union County and Bank County finished second and third and Janie Brown of Westside-Augusta advanced as an individual.

Area 4: Mount Paran Christian edged Walker 174-177 to win the trophy, with Gordon Central third at 186. Mount Paran was led by Morgan McKenzie (80) and Addy Anderson (94), while Walker got an 83 from Katherine Jones and a 94 from Katie Shuler. The medalist was Christina Surcey of North Cobb Christian, who shot 77 and advanced to state as an individual.

Class A Division I

Area 1: Medalist Abby Bryant shot 75 and Ava Dye added an 88 to lead Elbert County (163) to the win. Tallulah Falls was second at 173 and Commerce finished third at 218.. Kenley Powell of Bacon County advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Metter got a 95 from Brynn Kessler to win the tournament at 198, ahead of Bleckley County with 212 and East Laurens with 227. Alayna Young of Claxton advanced as as individual.

Area 3: Darlington’s Ther Kotchasanmanee, a freshman, fired a 72 and Agatha Blocker shot 78 to finish one-two and win the title at 150. Heard County was second and Trion finished third. Ava Burkhalter of Pepperell advanced as an individual.

Area 4: Claire Bradford shot 73 and helped Prince Avenue Christian place first at 156. Mount Paran Christian shot 168, with Elle Adelman shooting 80. Mount Vernon finished third at 188. Elizabeth Morris of Whitefield Academy shot 77 and advanced as an individual.

Class A Division II

Area 1: Charlton County prevailed 204-221 over Echols County, with medalist Emilee Zetmer shooting 98. Seminole County was third. MacKenzie Dixon of Baconton advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Georgia Military got a 90 from Madi Grace Simmons and won the title at 297, four shots better that Portal, which got a 77 from medalist Shelby Clark. Emanuel County Institute finished third. Cayden Rodgers of Montgomery County advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Hawkinsville got a 90 from Dokey and a 92 from Riley Lancaster to shoot 182 and win the title. Manchester was second at 256 and Schley County finished third at 263. Ruby Witt of Wilcox County moved on as an individual.

Area 4: Reigning state champion Lake Oconee Academy scored 154, with medalist Kallyn Black shooting 70 and Kensley Windham shooting 84. Christian Heritage finished second at 218 and Atlanta Classical was third at 266.