Golf blog: Prince Avenue runs away with Apple Mountain title

Prince Avenue Christian continued to beat up on the big guys by winning the Apple Mountain Invitational in Clarkesville.
The Wolverines shot a school-record 9-uner 279 to defeat Gainesville by five shots and Rivers Academy by 11. North Gwinnett was fourth at 299 and North Forsyth fininshed fifth at 300
Prince Avenue’s Will Baker was medalist with an 8-under 64. The junior, who has committed to Clemson, beat Wade Watson of Rivers at 68. Henry Kopydlowski of Gainesville and Cole Isbell of North Forsyth tied for third at 70. Tied for fifth were Wiley Hickerson and Brigham Ralston of Gainesville, and Parker Houck and James Duglas of Prince Avenue.
Milton wins Big Red Shootout
Defending Class 7A champion Milton topped a loaded field to win the Big Red Shootout at the Chattahoochee Golf Course in Gainesville.
Milton scored 150 points in the Stableford format nd won by 11 ahead of Gainesville. Johns Creek was third with 134, with West Forsyth and Lambert tied for fourth with 135.
Taiki Miyagi of Johns Creek was the medalist with 45 points, four better than Henry Kopydlowski of Gainesville.
Gainesville boys, North Hall girls triumph at Hall County Championship
The Gainesville boys set a tournament record and North Hall’s girls used a strong second day to win the Hall County Championship at Chicopee Woods Golf Course in Oakmont.
North Hall’s Colin Henderson shot a 4-under 68 and Cherokee Bluff freshman Alisa Pressley shot 78 to win the individual titles.
Gainesville shot 4-under 284, with four players finishing in the top five -- Wiley Hickerson (69), Ryan Davidson (70), Brigham Ralston (74) and Turner Edmondson (74). Cherokee Bluff, led by Caleb Vancil’s 75, was second at 304.
The North Hall girls shot 277 to defeat Cherokee Bluff by 15 shots. North Hall was led by runner-up MaKayla Jones, who shot 81, and Lillie Mallis, who finished third with an 87.
