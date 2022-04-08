Golf blog: Prince Avenue runs away with Apple Mountain title

Milton scored 150 points in the Stableford format nd won by 11 ahead of Gainesville. Johns Creek was third with 134, with West Forsyth and Lambert tied for fourth with 135.

Taiki Miyagi of Johns Creek was the medalist with 45 points, four better than Henry Kopydlowski of Gainesville.

Gainesville boys, North Hall girls triumph at Hall County Championship

The Gainesville boys set a tournament record and North Hall’s girls used a strong second day to win the Hall County Championship at Chicopee Woods Golf Course in Oakmont.

North Hall’s Colin Henderson shot a 4-under 68 and Cherokee Bluff freshman Alisa Pressley shot 78 to win the individual titles.

Gainesville shot 4-under 284, with four players finishing in the top five -- Wiley Hickerson (69), Ryan Davidson (70), Brigham Ralston (74) and Turner Edmondson (74). Cherokee Bluff, led by Caleb Vancil’s 75, was second at 304.

The North Hall girls shot 277 to defeat Cherokee Bluff by 15 shots. North Hall was led by runner-up MaKayla Jones, who shot 81, and Lillie Mallis, who finished third with an 87.