Golf blog: North Oconee wins Trojan Invitational, but Able sets record

Jackson Cavanaugh of LaGrange finished second at 147 after rounds of 72-75. Cavanaugh was the only other player who posted a round of par.

Zach Wiley of North Oconee and Henry Kopydlowski of Gainesville tied for third at 148. Landry Short of North Oconee was fifth at 149 and Matthew Young of Westminster was sixth at 151. All were named to the all-tournament team.

North Oconee also counted a 152 from Austin Spencer and a 157 from Frederick Chappell and Brooks Cass. Freshman Peter Sposato shot 159.

Credit: Photo courtesy Creekview High School Credit: Photo courtesy Creekview High School

Creekview sweeps Cherokee County titles

The Creekview boys and girls successfully defended their Cherokee County championships on Monday at Woodmont Country Club.

The boys showed consistency throughout the lineup. Tanner Latimer led the Grizzlies with a 78, followed by Griffin Latimer with a 79, and Reece Whaley and Matt Calhoun each shot 80. Austin Guest had a hole-in-one.

The girls were led by Makena Dubois, who defended her medalist title, and Abbie Arthur placed second. Dubois scored 45 points in the Stableford format, with Arthur adding 36. Creekview had 89 points to beat Woodstock (66). Etowah and Cherokee tied for third with 61 points.