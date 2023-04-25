X

Golf blog: North Oconee wins Trojan Invitational, but Able sets record

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

North Oconee won the 36-hole Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills in Carrollton, but It was Carrollton’s Luke Able who had a weekend to remember.

North Oconee shot a 603 to beat Westminster (613), Gainesville (631) and Carrollton (637). Etowah (643), Columbus (644), Rome (660) and LaGrange (689) rounded out the strong field.

Able, a junior, shot rounds of 68-69 to earn medalist honors and set a school record for a two-day tournament. Able was the only player who could manage the high winds on the final round and master the slick greens. He was the only player to break par on either day and won by 10 shots.

Then, after the final round, he was able to get cleaned up, put on his tuxedo and head off to the school’s prom.

Jackson Cavanaugh of LaGrange finished second at 147 after rounds of 72-75. Cavanaugh was the only other player who posted a round of par.

Zach Wiley of North Oconee and Henry Kopydlowski of Gainesville tied for third at 148. Landry Short of North Oconee was fifth at 149 and Matthew Young of Westminster was sixth at 151. All were named to the all-tournament team.

North Oconee also counted a 152 from Austin Spencer and a 157 from Frederick Chappell and Brooks Cass. Freshman Peter Sposato shot 159.

Creekview sweeps Cherokee County titles

The Creekview boys and girls successfully defended their Cherokee County championships on Monday at Woodmont Country Club.

The boys showed consistency throughout the lineup. Tanner Latimer led the Grizzlies with a 78, followed by Griffin Latimer with a 79, and Reece Whaley and Matt Calhoun each shot 80. Austin Guest had a hole-in-one.

The girls were led by Makena Dubois, who defended her medalist title, and Abbie Arthur placed second. Dubois scored 45 points in the Stableford format, with Arthur adding 36. Creekview had 89 points to beat Woodstock (66). Etowah and Cherokee tied for third with 61 points.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

