Golf blog: Milton boys have depth it takes to go back-to-back

And when those guys are shooting around par – five of the six shot 74 or better at the area tournament – it makes for a winning combination.

Milton’s top player most of the season has been Mason Fundingsland, a slender junior who is starting for the third season. He shot an even-par 72 at the area tournament.

Will Jones and Jack Burr, a couple of seniors, have also played at a consistently high level all season. Jones was the area medalist, shooting a 70, and Burr shot 73.

The other starters are Rahul Rajendran, Craig Long and Aman Vantipalli.

“It all started a few years ago when we started to have success,” Noll said. “Now golf has become a cool sport.”

Noll couldn’t say enough about the staff at Atlanta National Golf Club and how the team was always welcomed at the course, a challenging layout designed by Pete Dye and his son, P.B. Dye.

“They’ve been wonderful about letting us come there and practice and play,” he said.