State of Georgia revenue off 16.5% in April as income tax take plummets
Golf blog: Lambert boys win North Georgia Golf Classic

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Lambert boys warmed up for the state championsip tournament by winning the North Georgia High School Golf Classic at The Chimneys Golf Course in Winder.

The Longhorns shot a 22-over 598 to beat Lovett by three shots, Milton by four and Gainesville by five.

The medalist was freshman Evan Kim of Lambert, who shot an even-par 144 – the only player in the field to equal par. Henry Kopydlowski of Gainesville closed with a second-round 68 – the low round of the tournament to finish one shot back. Mason Fundingsland of Milton, Ryan Ohde of Lovett and Jack Rowe of Habersham Central tied for third at 2-over 146.

The event was conducted by the Georgia PGA.

Im, Huynh to defend U.S. Women’s Am Four-Ball

Lambert’s Sarah Im and Thienna Huynh of Lilburn will try to defend their title at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash.

The duo won the event 1 up over Floridians Kaitlyn Schroeder and Bailey Shoemaker a year ago in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The team of Thanana Kotchasanmanee of Rome and Ella Manley of Calhoun also qualified for the event.

A field of 64 sides will compete in two rounds of stroke play, with the top 32 teams advancing to match play. The championship begins on Monday and will finish on May 27.

The winners receive a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, an exemption into the 2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur, a gold medal and custody of the trophy for one year.

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

