Golf blog: Lambert boys win North Georgia Golf Classic

Lambert’s Sarah Im and Thienna Huynh of Lilburn will try to defend their title at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash.

The duo won the event 1 up over Floridians Kaitlyn Schroeder and Bailey Shoemaker a year ago in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The team of Thanana Kotchasanmanee of Rome and Ella Manley of Calhoun also qualified for the event.

A field of 64 sides will compete in two rounds of stroke play, with the top 32 teams advancing to match play. The championship begins on Monday and will finish on May 27.

The winners receive a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, an exemption into the 2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur, a gold medal and custody of the trophy for one year.