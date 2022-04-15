Golf blog: Dunwoody boys, Chamblee girls take DeKalb titles

The Dunwoody boys won the DeKalb County Championship it for the 13th time and the Chamblee girls won for the first time since 2006 when the tournaments were conducted at Sugar Creek Golf Course.
The Dunwoody boys shot 317 and beat Lakeside by 29 shots. It was the 19th title for the Wildcats and coach Doug Friedlander.
Dunwoody’s Braeden Rice defended his medalist title by shooting 74. Rice trained by five shots at the turn, but birdied the final hole to overtake Chamblee’s Ethan Santucci and win by a stroke. Rice reached the par-5 18th hole in two shots and his eagle putt just rolled by the hole.
Rice is the first repeat winner since Dunwoody’s Ryan Elmore won four in a row from 2010-13.
Dunwoody’s Ross Ackaway was fourth at 79, Caden Smith was fifth at 80, Jackson Moore was seventh at 84, Josh Dwoskin tied for eighth at 85, and Bradley Stone was 10th at 86.
Lakeside was led by senior Nick Dupont, who placed third with a77.
Southwest DeKalb’s Ethan Quitman was sixth and Tucker’s Charlie Cooper tied for ninth.
Chamblee’s Olivia Li shot a 98 to win the girls division and sister Sophie Li shot 103 and finished third on a scorecard playoff with Dunwoody freshman Cora Webster.
Li’s sister, Tiffany, won the DeKalb title in 2018. The Li family became the second sister duo to win the titles, joining Sarah Kuranga of Columbia (2010, 2012-13) and Mariah Kuranga of Arabia Mountain and Cedar Grove (2014-2017).
Dunwoody also counted a 106 from freshman Amelia Mutert, who finished fourth, and finished second. Tucker finished third and Lakeside was fourth.
Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics
Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics
