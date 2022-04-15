Golf blog: Dunwoody boys, Chamblee girls take DeKalb titles

Lakeside was led by senior Nick Dupont, who placed third with a77.

Southwest DeKalb’s Ethan Quitman was sixth and Tucker’s Charlie Cooper tied for ninth.

Chamblee’s Olivia Li shot a 98 to win the girls division and sister Sophie Li shot 103 and finished third on a scorecard playoff with Dunwoody freshman Cora Webster.

Li’s sister, Tiffany, won the DeKalb title in 2018. The Li family became the second sister duo to win the titles, joining Sarah Kuranga of Columbia (2010, 2012-13) and Mariah Kuranga of Arabia Mountain and Cedar Grove (2014-2017).

Dunwoody also counted a 106 from freshman Amelia Mutert, who finished fourth, and finished second. Tucker finished third and Lakeside was fourth.