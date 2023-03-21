Golf blog: Chase for state titles are underway

Class 4A: Fayette County becomes the epicenter for this classification. The boys are set for Whitewater Creek Country Club and the girls will compete at Braelinn Golf Club. Defending champions are the North Oconee boys and girls, who swept titles last year.

Class 3A: This classification heads to Columbus to determine its winners. The boys will play at Bull Creek Golf Club and the girls will play at Maple Ridge Golf Club. Defending champions are the White County girls and Westminster boys.

Class 2A: Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear will host the boys and girls championships. Defending champions are the Lovett boys and girls.

Class A Division I: The boys and girls will settle their championship at Arrowhead Pointe, considered the gem of the Georgia State Parks golf courses.

Class A Division II: Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson will host the boys and girls championship.

The Class A competitors are split differently this year. Last season the Lake Oconee Academy boys and girls swept the public division and the Prince Avenue Christian girls and Holy Innocents’ boys won the private division.

Lambert wins the UGA Athens Classic

The Longhorns prevailed against a strong field to win the UGA Athens Classic at the UGA Golf Course Wesley Hu was low man with a 72, one shot better than Sahish Reddy. All five Lambert players broke 80.

Wesleyan wins Buford Best Ball

Wesleyan won the Buford Best Ball Tournament at Bear’s Best. Three of the Wolves’ two-player teams shot under par and they finished at 208, which was two shots better than Forsyth Central and three better than Buford in the 14-team field.

Elbert girls claim Cougar Invitational

The Elbert County girls, led by medalist Abby Briant, won the Cougar Invitational at Mirror Lake. The Blue Devils shot 274 to run away from Brookwood (304) and Milton (321). Bryant overcame frigid conditions to shoot 73 and outlast Macy Fulton of Alexander by three shots and Trisha Shivaiah of Milton by four.

White County wins Lady Warrior

Defending Class 3A champion White County won the Lady Warrior Invitational at the University of Georgia, beating Oconee County. The medalist was Emma McCormick of Oconee County.