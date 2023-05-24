Girls state golf roundup: North Oconee wins third straight title by one shot

The Longhorns got a 1-under 71 from sophomore Athena Yoo and shot a 220 to earn a 10-shot win over Walton, also the runner-up a year ago. It was the fifth win of the season for Yoo.

Lambert also counted a 74 from sophomore Zoe Duval, a 75 from senior Sara Im and 82s from freshman Hannah Mun and senior Hannah Lee. It was the final high school event for Im, who will play at Vanderbilt.

Walton was led by Saanvi Venkatesh, who tied for fifth at 75 with Lowndes freshman Caatherine Odom, and Im. Lowndes finished third at 241, with North Gwinnett (255) and Carrollton (258) rounding out the top five.

Freshman Georgia Blount of Camden County finished second at 72 and Lindsey Pak of Peachtree Ridge tied Duval for third at 74.

Class 6A: Glynn Academy successfully defended its title at Jekyll Island’s Indian Mounds course. The Terrors shot a 480 behind runner-up Emma Hill’s 152. Glynn also counted Chanley Box and Elyse Burney, who both shot 164.

Alpharetta, led by medalist Mahima Vurupatur’s 151, finished second at 496.

Johns Creek (501), North Atlanta (525) and St. Pius (542) rounded out the top five. Johns Creek’s Ella York was third (154) and Macy Fulton of Alexander was fourth at 162.

Class 5A: Greenbrier shot a 503 and scored a 10-shot win over Northview, with Northside-Columbus third at 529 at Fields Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun. The Wolfpack were led by freshman Adyson Lukich, who finished fourth overall with a 164. Greenbrier also counted a 168 from Reagan Henderson and a 177 from Anna Wicklum.

Ella Manley of Calhoun, competing as an individual qualifier, was medalist with a 146. Keely Johnson of Union Grove was second at 151 and Sydney Himes of Northside finished third at 163.

Class 3A: Savannah Christian’s Mary Miller, considered the top junior in the state, shot 64-73—137 to win medalist and help the Raiders win their second straight state title. Savannah Christian, the Class A Private champion in 2022, shot 488 at Maple Ridge in Columbus.

White County (540), Savannah Country Day (542), Oconee County (547) and Pickens (556) rounded out the top five.

Kate Barber, a sophomore from Savannah Country Day, shot 3-under 141 to finish second. Samantha Dewendt of Dawson County was third at 149 and Emma Marshall of Bremen was fourth at 152. Savannah Christian also counted a 155 from Ava Cottis.

Class 2A: Pierce County successfully defended its championship at Okenfenokee Country Club in Blackshear in a tournament shortened to 18 holes because of heavy rains.

The Bears shot a 153, with sophomores Mackenzie Connell, the medalist, shooting 73 and Addyson Walker, who finished third, adding an 80. Pierce also got an 82 from Lily Spivey, who was fourth, and a 90 from Maggie Sapp.

Athens Academy took second at 183, one shot better than Jeff Davis and two better than Mount Paran. Walker was fifth at 199. Madelyn Taylor of Appling County was second with a 76. Christina Surcey of North Cobb Christian and freshman Kathryn DeLoach of Athens Academy tied for fifth at 83.

Class A Division II: Lake Oconee won its fifth straight title in dominating fashion at Belle Meade Country Club in Blackshear. The Titans shot a 305 to outdistance Hawkinsville (385) and Portal (398).

Lake Oconee Academy took four of the top five spot – medalist Kallyn Black, a freshman at 4-under 140, along with Georgia Bosart (third at 168), freshman Kensley Windham (fourth at 169) and Willa Kent (fifth at 178). Shelby Clark of Portal finished second at 163.