Girls soccer blog: Westminster ranked No. 1 nationally in coaches’ poll

Two weeks until tournament time

The beginning of the state tournaments is two weeks away, and the brackets are beginning to get filled in on the GHSA’s website. So far, four teams have been penciled in as No. 1 seeds, although there are also other teams that have wrapped up region titles that haven’t been reported to the GHSA. Those four teams are Dalton (5-6A), Johns Creek (7-6A), Grady (6-5A) and North Oconee (8-4A).

Here is the schedule for the five rounds of the girls soccer tournaments:

April 20 – First round (Classes 7A, 5A, 3A and A)

April 22 – First round (Classes 6A, 4A and 2A)

April 26 – Second round (Classes 7A, 5A, 3A and A)

April 28 – Second Round (Classes 6A, 4A and 2A)

May 4-5 – Quarterfinals

May 10-11 – Semifinals

May 13-15 – Championships

The first four rounds will be played at the higher-seeded school (coin flips will determine the site if schools have the same seed). The championships will be played at McEachern High School, Duluth High School, Mercer University and Savannah Memorial Stadium.

New Brookwood coach selected

Former Parkview boys head coach Michael Tolmich has been selected as the Brookwood girls coach for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a recent report in the Gwinnett Daily Post, filling a vacancy that has been covered by Brookwood boys coach Adel Mohsen this spring. Tolmich coached Parkview for nine year until stepping down after the 2015 season to take a job with USA Test Prep. “I saw [Brookwood’s girls program] for years when I was at Parkview and I always kept up with high school soccer since I’ve been gone,” Tolmich told the Daily Post’s Will Hammock. “It’s just always had a very strong tradition, the boys and the girls side. They’ve had success, they’ve done very well and it’s a great community. It’s one of those places I feel lucky and blessed to say, ‘Hey, there are few places I would choose to want to be if I came back to teaching’ and Brookwood would definitely be one of those.”