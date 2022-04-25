Girls soccer blog: Top-ranked teams rolling along but now face tougher tests

The competition for all of them will get tougher in the quarterfinals, where seven of the eight favorites will be playing at home against teams ranked in the top six of their classification. Denmark will face No. 3 Walton; Buford will take on No. 6 Chattahoochee; Chamblee will host No. 3 McIntosh; North Oconee will meet No. 6 Heritage-Catoosa; Westminster faces No. 4 Jackson; Lovett matches up with No. 6 Lamar County; and Pinecrest Academy will meet No. 3 Wesleyan.

Social Circle will host unranked Metter.

The remaining No. 4 seeds are North Paulding, River Ridge, Northgate, Atlanta International and Metter.

The biggest surprise of the groups is Metter of Region 3-A Public. The Tigers were 2-6 at one point this season but have won five of their past six matches. They also received a break in the first round, in which they would’ve played a first-place team but instead received a bye as Region 1 did not send teams to the playoffs.

The other fourth seeds are more familiar names. North Paulding is 12-5-1 coming out of a strong Class 7A region. Its five losses came against top-10 teams by a total of six goals. River Ridge is ranked No. 9 in Class 6A. Northgate of Class 5A was a state champion as recently as 2013 and makes frequent deep runs in the playoffs. And Atlanta International, playing in the toughest region in A Private, was a semifinalist last season.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups:

Class 7A

(R8 #2) Peachtree Ridge at (R5 #1) Alpharetta

(R6 #2) West Forsyth at (R7 #1) Dunwoody

(R3 #1) Walton at (R6 #1) Denmark

(R3 #4) North Paulding at (R8 #1) Mill Creek

Class 6A

(R7 #4) River Ridge at (R2 #1) Richmond Hill

(R6 #2) Pope at (R7 #1) Cambridge

(R7 #3) Johns Creek at (R6 #1) Lassiter

(R7 #2) Chattahoochee at (R8 #1) Buford

Class 5A

(R2 #1) McIntosh at (R5 #1) Chamblee

(R2 #4) Northgate at (R7 #1) Blessed Trinity

(R5 #2) St. Pius at (R6 #1) Midtown

(R5 #3) Decatur at (R8 #1) Jackson County

Class 4A

(R8 #2) Jefferson at (R5 #1) Luella

(R8 #3) Madison County at (R7 #1) Northwest Whitfield

(R7 #3) Southeast Whitfield at (R6 #1) Marist

(R7 #2) Heritage-Catoosa at (R8 #1) North Oconee

Class 3A

(R2 #1) Jackson at (R5 #1) Westminster

(R4 #1) Morgan County at (R7 #1) Cherokee Bluff

(R2 #3) Mary Persons at (R5 #2) Greater Atlanta Christian

(R7 #2) Lumpkin County at (R8 #1) Oconee County

Class 2A

(R2 #1) Jeff Davis at (R5 #1) Bremen

(R6 #2) Pace Academy at (R7 #1) Fannin County

(R3 #1) Lamar County at (R6 #1) Lovett

(R1 #1) Fitzgerald at (R8 #1) Union County

Class A Private

(R2 #1) Paideia at (R5 #1) Holy Innocents’

(R5 #4) Atlanta International at (R4 #1) Brookstone

(R5 #2) Wesleyan at (R6 #1) Pinecrest Academy

(R1 #1) Stratford Academy at (R8 #1) Athens Academy

Class A Public

(R8 #2) Commerce at (R3 #2) Claxton

(R8 #3) Towns County at (R7 #1) ACE Charter

(R3 #1) Screven County at (R6 #1) Atlanta Classical

(R3 #4) Metter at (R8 #1) Social Circle