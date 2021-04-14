Girls soccer blog: Teams outside of Atlanta worth watching in playoffs

*Commerce (Class A Public): With no private schools and essentially no metro Atlanta teams in A Public, this classification is wide open. The Tigers have been destroying everything in their path and appear primed for a run at winning their first state title. Commerce is 16-0 overall and 11-0 in Region 8-A Public, outscoring its opponents 164-7 after a 10-0 victory Tuesday night against Lake Oconee Academy. Sophomore Chloe Diaz has scored 59 goals with 36 assists, and freshman Ivy Tolbert has 55 goals and 53 assists. Commerce failed to make the playoffs in 2019 when the tournament included just 16 teams, half of its current size.

*Eastside (Class 5A): The Eagles were eliminated by Blessed Trinity in the quarterfinals in 2019, when the most recent tournament was held, and are seeking their first state title. They are ranked No. 3 by Score Atlanta and Eurosport this week. Eastside is 11-2-2 overall and 6-1 in Region 8-5A, but a 3-1 loss to Greenbrier likely cost the Eagles the region championship. Eastside returned from spring break with a 1-1 tie against Class 7A Mountain View on Tuesday and concludes the regular season with a home game Thursday night against Heritage-Conyers.

*Houston County (Class 6A): The Bears reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 state tournament before getting knocked out 4-2 by eventual state runner-up Harrison. This year, they are 13-0-1 and ranked No. 6 by Score Atlanta and No. 7 by Eurosport. The most telling result of the season for Houston County is likely the tie, a 1-1 contest against Starr’s Mill on Feb. 11. Otherwise, the Bears have had little trouble, cruising to a 6-0 mark in Region 1-6A while outscoring their opponents 49-0. But we’ll find out a lot more about Houston County on Thursday when it closes the regular season with a game at McIntosh.

*North Oconee (Class 4A): The Titans are 13-0-2 overall and 7-0 in Region 8-4A heading into their regular-season finale against Athens Academy on Friday. They are ranked No. 6 by Score Atlanta but No. 1 by Eurosport. North Oconee’s schedule hasn’t been the toughest in Class 4A, but the Titans have a good victory against fellow top-five team Flowery Branch (8-1 on March 19), which played in the state finals in 2019. They also have ties against top-five teams Eastside of 5A and Brookwood of 7A. North Oconee, seeking its first state championship, will open the playoffs at home against Mount Zion-Jonesboro.