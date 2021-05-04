Girls soccer blog: Most top seeds still rolling as playoffs reach quarterfinals

Commerce rolled into the tournament as the top-ranked team in Class A Public and had a bye in the first round but was eliminated in Round 2 by No. 5 Atlanta Classical, which was the 2019 state runner-up. Commerce outscored its opponents 184-7 while compiling an 18-0 record during the regular season.

Second-ranked Social Circle also lost in the second round – 3-2 to fourth-ranked Armuchee – leaving No. 3 Screven County as the highest-ranked team remaining in A Public.

Five quarterfinal games match top-five teams, four of which involve top-ranked teams. No. 1 Lambert travels to No. 5 Brookwood in Class 7A; No. 1 Blessed Trinity hosts No. 5 Northgate in 5A; No. 1 Marist travels to No. 3 Perry in 4A; No. 5 Jackson visits No. 2 Oconee County in 3A; and No. 1 Bremen travels to No. 3 Lamar County in 2A.

Another game of note matches Holy Innocents’ against St. Vincent’s in A Private. No. 8 St. Vincent’s won the past three championships in 2A before moving down in reclassification, and Holy Innocents’ is the current No. 1-ranked team.

Class 3A No. 1 Westminster will travel to Southeast Bulloch needing three more victories to become the first school in GHSA history to win six consecutive state championships in girls soccer. The Wildcats defeated East Jackson and Cherokee Bluff by 10-0 scores in the first two rounds.

Class 7A

Second-round scores

Harrison 6, Grayson 0

Roswell 3, Norcross 2

West Forsyth 2, Mill Creek 1

Parkview 1, Hillgrove 0

Dunwoody 3, Alpharetta 1

Walton 6, Camden County 0

Brookwood 3, Campbell 1

Lambert 2, North Gwinnett 0

Quarterfinal games

(R5 #1) Roswell at (R3 #1) Harrison

(R4 #2) Parkview at (R6 #2) West Forsyth

(R3 #2) Walton at (R7 #1) Dunwoody

(R6 #1) Lambert at (R4 #1) Brookwood

Class 6A

Second-round scores

Grovetown 3, Lee County 0

Cambridge 8, Dalton 0

Buford 4, Lassiter 0

Johns Creek 7, Carrollton 0

Houston County 6, Bradwell Institute 2

Richmond Hill 5, Lakeside-DeKalb 1

Riverwood 5, Lanier 0

Quarterfinal games

(R7 #2) Cambridge at (R3 #1) Grovetown

(R2 #1) Glynn Academy at (R8 #1) Buford

(R1 #1) Houston County at (R7 #1) Johns Creek

(R7 #4) Riverwood at (R2 #2) Richmond Hill

Class 5A

Second-round scores

Woodward Academy 9, Ola 0

St. Pius 9, Calhoun 1

Northview 2, Villa Rica 0

McIntosh 9, Jones County 0

Blessed Trinity 8, Chamblee 2

Northgate 6, Eagle’s Landing 0

Starr’s Mill 5, Union Grove 1

Grady 3, Decatur 2

Quarterfinal games

(R5 #1) St. Pius at (R3 #1) Woodward Academy

(R5 #4) Northview at (R2 #1) McIntosh

(R2 #3) Northgate at (R7 #1) Blessed Trinity

(R2 #2) Starr’s Mill at (R6 #1) Grady

Class 4A

Second-round scores

Islands 2, Bainbridge 0

Heritage-Catoosa 3, Madison County 0

North Oconee 10, Southeast Whitfield 0

Columbus 8, Rutland 0

Northwest Whitfield 2, Jefferson 0

Thomas County Central 4, New Hampstead 1

Perry 2, LaGrange 1

Marist 5, Flowery Branch 1

Quarterfinal games

(R7 #2) Heritage-Catoosa at (R3 #1) Islands

(R2 #1) Columbus at (R8 #1) North Oconee

(R1 #1) Thomas County Central at (R7 #1) Northwest Whitfield

(R6 #1) Marist at (R4 #1) Perry

Class 3A

Second-round scores

Southeast Bulloch 2, Tattnall County 1

Westminster 10, Cherokee Bluff 0

Oconee County 3, White County 2

Jackson 6, Richmond Academy 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 4, Lumpkin County 0

Mary Persons 2, Pierce County 0

Pike County 2, Morgan County 1

North Hall 5, Stephens County 4

Quarterfinal games

(R5 #1) Westminster at (R3 #1) Southeast Bulloch

(R2 #1) Jackson at (R8 #1) Oconee County

(R2 #3) Mary Persons at (R5 #2) Greater Atlanta Christian

(R7 #4) North Hall at (R2 #2) Pike County

Class 2A

Second-round scores

Lamar County 5, Thomasville 1

Bremen 9, Fannin County 1

Pace Academy 11, Rabun County 1

Oglethorpe County 1, East Laurens 0

Model 9, Banks County 0

Fitzgerald 2, Bleckley County 0

Putnam County 2, Toombs County 0

Lovett 10, Union County 0

Quarterfinal games

(R5 #1) Bremen at (R3 #1) Lamar County

(R4 #2) Oglethorpe County at (R6 #2) Pace Academy

(R1 #1) Fitzgerald at (R7 #1) Model

(R6 #1) Lovett at (R4 #1) Putnam County

Class A Private

Second-round scores

St. Vincent’s 3, Stratford Academy 1

Holy Innocents’ 5, Lakeview Academy 3

Athens Academy 7, Fellowship Christian 1

Paideia 2, Trinity Christian 1

Pinecrest Academy 5, Hebron Christian 0

First Presbyterian 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

Whitefield Academy 3, Brookstone 1

Atlanta International 4, Mount Pisgah Christian 3

Quarterfinal games

(R5 #1) Holy Innocents’ at (R3 #1) St. Vincent’s

(R2 #1) Paideia at (R8 #1) Athens Academy

(R6 #4) Pinecrest Academy at (R1 #1) First Presbyterian

(R5 #3) Atlanta International at (R2 #2) Whitefield Academy

Class A Public

Second-round scores

Screven County 7, Johnson County 1

Towns County 3, Drew Charter 2

Atlanta Classical 2, Commerce 1

Irwin County 4, Treutlen 2

ACE Charter 1, Lake Oconee Academy 0

Portal 5, Wheeler County 1

Atkinson County 2, Dublin 1

Armuchee 3, Social Circle 2

Quarterfinal games

(R8 #4) Towns County at (R3 #1) Screven County

(R6 #2) Atlanta Classical at (R2 #1) Irwin County

(R3 #2) Portal at (R7 #1) ACE Charter

(R2 #2) Atkinson County at (R6 #1) Armuchee