Girls soccer blog: Brackets almost set; playoffs begin Tuesday

North Gwinnett of Class 7A, Dacula of 6A, McIntosh of 5A, Westminster of 3A, Wesleyan of A Private and ACE Charter of A Public will be back to try to defend the 2019 titles in their classes. St. Pius, the 2019 champion in 4A, has moved to 5A and could meet McIntosh in the semifinals. St. Vincent’s won the past three titles in 2A but is now in A Private and could meet top-ranked Holy Innocents’ in the quarterfinals.

Westminster, the top-ranked team in 3A, is seeking an unprecedented sixth consecutive championship.