Girls soccer blog: Brackets almost set; playoffs begin Tuesday

The official brackets are almost complete for the GHSA girls soccer playoffs, which begin Tuesday with matches in Classes 7A, 5A, 3A, A Private and A Public.
First-round games for 6A, 4A and 2A will start on Thursday.
All eight champions from 2019 – the last time the state tournament was held, because of the pandemic – made the field again this year, although two (St. Pius and St. Vincent’s) will be playing in different classes after the GHSA’s most recent reclassification.
North Gwinnett of Class 7A, Dacula of 6A, McIntosh of 5A, Westminster of 3A, Wesleyan of A Private and ACE Charter of A Public will be back to try to defend the 2019 titles in their classes. St. Pius, the 2019 champion in 4A, has moved to 5A and could meet McIntosh in the semifinals. St. Vincent’s won the past three titles in 2A but is now in A Private and could meet top-ranked Holy Innocents’ in the quarterfinals.
Westminster, the top-ranked team in 3A, is seeking an unprecedented sixth consecutive championship.
The state finals will be held May 13-15 at McEachern High School, Duluth High School, Mercer University and Savannah Memorial Stadium.
Tuesday
Class 7A
(R4 #3) Grayson at (R1 #2) Lowndes
(R2 #4) Pebblebrook at (R3 #1) Harrison
(R6 #3) Denmark at (R7 #2) Norcross
(R8 #4) Peachtree Ridge at (R5 #1) Roswell
(R7 #3) Archer at (R6 #2) West Forsyth
(R5 #4) Etowah at (R8 #1) Mill Creek
(R1 #3) Tift County at (R4 #2) Parkview
(R3 #4) Hillgrove at (R2 #1) East Coweta
(R8 #3) Collins Hill at (R5 #2) Alpharetta
(R6 #4) Forsyth Central at (R7 #1) Dunwoody
(R2 #3) Newnan at (R3 #2) Walton
(R4 #4) South Gwinnett at (R1 #1) Camden County
(R3 #3) North Paulding at (R2 #2) Campbell
(R1 #4) Colquitt County at (R4 #1) Brookwood
(R5 #3) Milton at (R8 #2) North Gwinnett
(R7 #4) Discovery at (R6 #1) Lambert
Class 5A
(R4 #3) Ola at (R1 #2) Ware County
(R2 #4) Whitewater at (R3 #1) Woodward Academy
(R6 #3) Jackson-Atlanta at (R7 #2) Calhoun
(R8 #4) Clarke Central at (R5 #1) St. Pius
(R7 #3) Cartersville at (R6 #2) Villa Rica
(R5 #4) Northview at (R8 #1) Greenbrier
(R1 #3) Warner Robins at (R4 #2) Jones County
(R3 #4) Tri-Cities at (R2 #1) McIntosh
(R8 #3) Jackson County at (R5 #2) Chamblee
(R6 #4) North Springs at (R7 #1) Blessed Trinity
(R2 #3) Northgate at (R3 #2) Forest Park
(R4 #4) Eagle’s Landing at (R1 #1) Veterans
(R3 #3) Creekside at (R2 #2) Starr’s Mill
(R1 #4) Wayne County at (R4 #1) Union Grove
(R5 #3) Decatur at (R8 #2) Eastside
(R7 #4) Cass at (R6 #1) Grady
Class 3A
(R4 #3) Harlem at (R1 #2) Tattnall County
(R2 #4) Crisp County at (R3 #1) Southeast Bulloch
(R6 #3) Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at (R7 #2) Cherokee Bluff
(R8 #4) East Jackson at (R5 #1) Westminster
(R7 #3) White County at (R6 #2) Ringgold
(R5 #4) Redan at (R8 #1) Oconee County
(R1 #3) Long County at (R4 #2) Richmond Academy
(R3 #4) Windsor Forest at (R2 #1) Jackson
(R8 #3) Monroe Area at (R5 #2) Greater Atlanta Christian
(R6 #4) Coahulla Creek at (R7 #1) Lumpkin County
(R2 #3) Mary Persons at (R3 #2) Savannah Arts
(R4 #4) Thomson at (R1 #1) Pierce County
(R3 #3) Liberty County at (R2 #2) Pike County
(R1 #4) Appling County at (R4 #1) Morgan County
(R5 #3) Sandy Creek at (R8 #2) Stephens County
(R7 #4) North Hall at (R6 #1) Adairsville
Class A Private
(R4 #3) St. Anne-Pacelli at (R1 #2) Stratford Academy
(R2 #4) Landmark Christian at (R3 #1) St. Vincent’s
(R6 #3) Lakeview Academy at (R7 #2) Mount Paran Christian
(R8 #4) Loganville Christian at (R5 #1) Holy Innocents’
(R7 #3) Walker at (R6 #2) Fellowship Christian
(R5 #4) Wesleyan at (R8 #1) Athens Academy
(R1 #3) Mount de Sales at (R4 #2) Trinity Christian
(R3 #4) Aquinas at (R2 #1) Paideia
(R8 #3) George Walton Academy at (R5 #2) Hebron Christian
(R6 #4) Pinecrest Academy at (R7 #1) North Cobb Christian
(R2 #3) Eagle’s Landing Christian at (R3 #2) Calvary Day
(R4 #4) Heritage-Newnan at (R1 #1) First Presbyterian
(R3 #3) Savannah Country Day at (R2 #2) Whitefield Academy
(R1 #4) Deerfield-Windsor at (R4 #1) Brookstone
(R5 #3) Atlanta International at (R8 #2) Tallulah Falls
(R7 #4) Christian Heritage at (R6 #1) Mount Pisgah Christian
Class A Public
(R4 #3) Johnson County bye
(R2 #4) Echols County at (R3 #1) Screven County
(R6 #3) Drew Charter at (R7 #2) Georgia Military
(R8 #4) Towns County at (R5 #1) Chattahoochee County
(R7 #3) Crawford County at (R6 #2) Atlanta Classical
(R8 #1) Commerce bye
(R4 #2) Treutlen bye
(R3 #4) Claxton at (R2 #1) Irwin County
(R8 #3) Lake Oconee Academy at (R5 #2) Manchester
(R6 #4) Trion at (R7 #1) ACE Charter
(R2 #3) Lanier County at (R3 #2) Portal
(R4 #4) Wheeler County bye
(R3 #3) McIntosh County Academy at (R2 #2) Atkinson County
(R4 #1) Dublin bye
(R8 #2) Social Circle bye
(R7 #4) TBA at (R6 #1) Armuchee
Thursday
Class 6A
(R4 #3) Tucker at (R1 #2) Lee County
(R2 #4) Effingham County at (R3 #1) Grovetown
(R6 #3) Kennesaw Mountain at (R7 #2) Cambridge
(R8 #4) Habersham Central at (R5 #1) Dalton
(R7 #3) Chattahoochee at (R6 #2) Lassiter
(R5 #4) Rome at (R8 #1) Buford
(R1 #3) Valdosta at (R4 #2) North Atlanta
(R3 #4) Evans at (R2 #1) Glynn Academy
(R8 #3) Dacula at (R5 #2) Carrollton
(R6 #4) Allatoona at (R7 #1) Johns Creek
(R2 #3) Bradwell Institute at (R3 #2) Heritage-Conyers
(R4 #4) Westlake at (R1 #1) Houston County
(R3 #3) Lakeside-Evans at (R2 #2) Richmond Hill
(R1 #4) Northside-Warner Robins at (R4 #1) Lakeside-DeKalb
(R5 #3) Paulding County at (R8 #2) Lanier
(R7 #4) Riverwood at (R6 #1) Pope
Class 4A
(R4 #3) Spalding at (R1 #2) TBA
(R2 #4) Shaw at (R3 #1) Islands
(R6 #3) Arabia Mountain at (R7 #2) Heritage-Catoosa
(R8 #4) Madison County at (R5 #1) Luella
(R7 #3) Southeast Whitfield at (R6 #2) Druid Hills
(R5 #4) Mount Zion-Jonesboro at (R8 #1) North Oconee
(R1 #3) TBA at (R4 #2) Rutland
(R2 #1) Columbus bye
(R8 #3) Jefferson at (R5 #2) Hampton
(R6 #4) Mays at (R7 #1) Northwest Whitfield
(R2 #3) Troup at (R3 #2) New Hampstead
(R4 #4) West Laurens at (R1 #1) TBA
(R2 #2) LaGrange bye
(R1 #4) TBA at (R4 #1) Perry
(R5 #3) Fayette County at (R8 #2) Flowery Branch
(R7 #4) Ridgeland at (R6 #1) Marist
Class 2A
(R4 #3) Johnson-Augusta at (R1 #2) Thomasville
(R2 #4) Swainsboro at (R3 #1) Lamar County
(R6 #3) Elite Scholars at (R7 #2) Fannin County
(R8 #4) Elbert County at (R5 #1) Bremen
(R7 #3) Gordon Central at (R6 #2) Pace Academy
(R5 #4) Haralson County at (R8 #1) Rabun County
(R1 #3) Berrien at (R4 #2) Oglethorpe County
(R3 #4) Washington County at (R2 #1) East Laurens
(R8 #3) Banks County at (R5 #2) Callaway
(R6 #4) Therrell at (R7 #1) Model
(R2 #3) Jeff Davis at (R3 #2) Bleckley County
(R4 #4) Westside-Augusta at (R1 #1) Fitzgerald
(R3 #3) Dodge County at (R2 #2) Toombs County
(R1 #4) Cook at (R4 #1) Putnam County
(R5 #3) Temple at (R8 #2) Union County
(R7 #4) Coosa at (R6 #1) Lovett
