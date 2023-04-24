Girls soccer blog: All 8 No. 1 teams, 5 reigning champions head to quarterfinals

The most power-laden quarterfinal bracket is in Class 4A, which contains several of the state’s winningest programs. Six of the eight quarterfinalists – Westminster, Starr’s Mill, Lovett, Holy Innocents’, Whitewater and North Oconee – have combined to win 31 state championships, with Westminster bringing home a state-record 15. Of those six teams, all of have won at least one state title since 2015, and all but North Oconee have won multiple championships in their histories.

They will be joined in the Class 4A quarterfinals by LaGrange and Trinity Christian, both of which are seeking their first titles.

Trinity Christian is one of three No. 4 seeds that survived the first two rounds. Roswell and Toombs County are the others.

Roswell, ranked No. 10 entering the tournament, won at Region 8 champion Jackson County (5-0) and River Ridge (2-0) to set up a quarterfinal matchup with No. 6 St. Pius in Class 6A. Trinity Christian defeated Region 3 champion Southeast Bulloch (3-2) and Shaw (7-0) and will face No. 10 Lovett in the 4A quarterfinals. Trinity Christian played in A Private last season but moved up three classes in reclassification. Toombs County eliminated Region 4 champion Putnam County (4-0) and Jeff Davis (2-0) to reach a quarterfinal game against seventh-ranked Mount Paran Christian in Class 2A.

The winners of Monday’s games will advance to Thursday’s semifinals. The championship games will be played May 2-5 at McEachern High School and Mercer University.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups:

Class 7A

(R6 #2) Denmark at (R1 #1) Richmond Hill

(R8 #1) Mill Creek at (R2 #1) Campbell

(R3 #1) Harrison at (R5 #1) Walton

(R4 #1) Archer at (R6 #1) Forsyth Central

Class 6A

(R4 #2) North Atlanta at (R7 #1) Pope

(R7 #4) Roswell at (R4 #3) St. Pius

(R7 #3) Lassiter at (R3 #1) Woodward Academy

(R7 #2) Blessed Trinity at (R4 #1) Marist

Class 5A

(R6 #2) Northview at (R1 #1) Greenbrier

(R6 #3) Greater Atlanta Christian at (R3 #2) Northgate

(R3 #1) McIntosh at (R5 #1) Midtown

(R4 #1) Chamblee at (R6 #1) Cambridge

Class 4A

(R6 #2) Holy Innocents’ at (R4 #2) Whitewater

(R4 #3) LaGrange at (R8 #1) North Oconee

(R4 #4) Trinity Christian at (R5 #1) Lovett

(R4 #1) Starr’s Mill at (R6 #1) Westminster

Class 3A

(R7 #1) Wesleyan at (R1 #1) Columbus

(R3 #2) Savannah Country Day at (R8 #1) Oconee County

(R7 #3) White County at (R3 #1) St. Vincent’s

(R4 #1) Morgan County at (R6 #1) Bremen

Class 2A

(R7 #1) Model at (R1 #1) Fitzgerald

(R8 #1) Fellowship Christian at (R2 #1) ACE Charter

(R8 #2) Athens Academy at (R3 #1) Savannah Arts Academy

(R3 #4) Toombs County at (R6 #1) Mount Paran Christian

Class A Division I

(R6 #2) Mount Vernon at (R4 #2) Temple

(R8 #1) Commerce at (R2 #1) Bleckley County

(R2 #2) East Laurens at (R5 #1) Social Circle

(R4 #1) Lamar County at (R6 #1) Paideia

Class A Division II

(A3 #3) Towns County at (A1 #1) Hawkinsville

(A3 #2) Lake Oconee Academy at (A4 #1) Atlanta Classical

(A1 #2) Dooly County at (A2 #1) McIntosh County Academy

(A4 #2) Mount Zion-Carroll at (A3 #1) Aquinas