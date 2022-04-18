Girls soccer blog: 57 of 63 region champions advance to second round

The other ranked teams that were eliminated were Class No. 10 Cairo, which lost to New Hampstead 2-1, and Class 3A No. 7 White County, which lost to No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian 5-0.

Four more region champions – Thomas County Central of 1-4A, Pinecrest Academy of 6-A Private, Screven County of 3-A Public, and Chattahoochee County of 5-A Public – had first-round byes and will begin their playoff journeys this week.

The other region unaccounted for, 1-A Public, did not send teams to the playoffs.

Four regions got all four of their playoff teams through to the second round.

In Class 7A, Region 3′s Walton, Harrison, Hillgrove and North Paulding advanced. Walton, Harrison and Hillgrove are ranked in the top seven in the class.

Region 7-6A teams Cambridge, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek and River Ridge are still standing. So are McIntosh, Starr’s Mill, Northside-Columbus and Northgate from Region 2-5A.

The four teams from Region 3-A Public advanced through byes because of the lack of playoff teams from Region 1. Screven County, Claxton, McIntosh County Academy and Metter will play their first playoff games this week.

The seven No. 1-ranked teams that played last week cruised into the second round. Denmark, Buford, Chamblee, North Oconee, Westminster, Lovett and Social Circle outscored their first-round opponents 62-0. Pinecrest Academy, the No. 1 team in A Private, had a bye.

Second-round matchups:

(Games beginning Monday)

Class 7A

(R3 #2) Harrison at (R5 #1) Alpharetta

(R8 #2) Peachtree Ridge at (R2 #1) Campbell

(R3 #3) Hillgrove at (R7 #1) Dunwoody

(R6 #2) West Forsyth at (R4 #1) Brookwood

(R4 #2) Parkview at (R6 #1) Denmark

(R5 #2) Roswell at (R3 #1) Walton

(R2 #2) East Coweta at (R8 #1) Mill Creek

(R3 #3) North Paulding at (R7 #2) Norcross

Class 5A

(R1 #3) Ware County at (R5 #1) Chamblee

(R8 #2) Loganville at (R2 #1) McIntosh

(R1 #2) Coffee at (R7 #1) Blessed Trinity

(R2 #4) Northgate at (R8 #3) Greenbrier

(R2 #3) Northside-Columbus at (R6 #1) Midtown

(R5 #2) St. Pius at (R3 #1) Woodward Academy

(R2 #2) Starr’s Mill at (R8 #1) Jackson County

(R5 #3) Decatur at (R1 #1) Veterans

Class 3A

(R3 #2) Southeast Bulloch at (R5 #1) Westminster

(R6 #3) Coahulla Creek at (R2 #1) Jackson

(R1 #2) Appling County at (R7 #1) Cherokee Bluff

(R8 #3) Stephens County at (R4 #1) Morgan County

(R8 #4) Monroe Area at (R2 #3) Mary Persons

(R5 #2) Greater Atlanta Christian at (R3 #1) Savannah Arts Academy

(R2 #2) Pike County at (R8 #1) Oconee County

(R7 #2) Lumpkin County at (R1 #1) Pierce County

Class A Private

(R3 #2) Savannah Country Day at (R5 #1) Holy Innocents’

(R6 #3) Lakeview Academy at (R2 #1) Paideia

(R5 #4) Atlanta International at (R1 #2) First Presbyterian

(R6 #2) Fellowship Christian at (R4 #1) Brookstone

(R4 #2) Trinity Christian at (R6 #1) Pinecrest Academy

(R5 #2) Wesleyan at (R3 #1) St. Vincent’s Academy

(R2 #2) Whitefield Academy at (R8 #1) Athens Academy

(R5 #3) Mount Vernon at (R1 #1) Stratford Academy

Class A Public

(R3 #2) Claxton at (R5 #1) Chattahoochee County

(R4 #4) Montgomery County at (R8 #2) Commerce

(R3 #3) McIntosh County Academy at (R7 #1) ACE Charter

(R8 #3) Towns County at (R4 #1) Treutlen

(R4 #2) Johnson County at (R6 #1) Atlanta Classical

(R7 #3) Georgia Military at (R3 #1) Screven County

(R2 #2) Irwin County at (R8 #1) Social Circle

(R3 #4) Metter at (R7 #2) Crawford County

(Games beginning Wednesday)

Class 6A

(R7 #4) River Ridge at (R3 #2) Evans

(R8 #2) Habersham Central at (R2 #1) Richmond Hill

(R3 #3) Heritage-Conyers at (R7 #1) Cambridge

(R6 #2) Pope at (R4 #1) North Atlanta

(R4 #2) Lakeside-DeKalb at (R6 #1) Lassiter

(R7 #3) Johns Creek at (R3 #1) Lakeside-Evans

(R2 #2) Glynn Academy at (R8 #1) Buford

(R7 #2) Chattahoochee at (R1 #1) Houston County

Class 4A

(R3 #2) New Hampstead at (R5 #1) Luella

(R8 #2) Jefferson at (R2 #1) Columbus

(R1 #2) Bainbridge at (R7 #1) Northwest Whitfield

(R8 #3) Madison County at (R4 #1) Perry

(R4 #2) Spalding at (R6 #1) Marist

(R7 #3) Southeast Whitfield at (R3 #1) Islands

(R2 #2) LaGrange at (R8 #1) North Oconee

(R7 #2) Heritage-Catoosa at (R1 #1) Thomas County Central

Class 2A

(R3 #2) Bleckley County at (R5 #1) Bremen

(R8 #2) Elbert County at (R2 #1) Jeff Davis

(R1 #2) Thomasville at (R7 #1) Fannin County

(R6 #2) Pace Academy at (R4 #1) Oglethorpe County

(R4 #2) Putnam County at (R6 #1) Lovett

(R7 #3) Dade County at (R3 #1) Lamar County

(R2 #2) East Laurens at (R8 #1) Union County

(R7 #2) Model at (R1 #1) Fitzgerald