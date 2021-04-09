Girls soccer blog: 2019 champions primed for another playoff run

*McIntosh (Class 5A): The Chiefs, who have won 12 state championships overall and six in the past nine seasons, are ranked No. 2 by Score Atlanta and No. 3 by Eurosport Scoreboard. They are 11-3 overall and 6-0 in 3-5A, beating their six region opponents by a combined score of 28-4. McIntosh’s biggest obstacles are likely to be private schools St. Pius and Blessed Trinity, which moved up from Class 4A during reclassification.

*St. Pius (Class 4A): The Golden Lions won nine championships in the past 11 season and have 12 titles overall, but they’re playing up in 5A after reclassification. St. Pius is 12-2 after losing to Westminster 4-0 on March 29 but rolled through 5-5A to claim a No. 1 seed for the playoffs. The Golden Lions close out the regular season with two tough tune-ups, at Marist on Tuesday and at Class 6A No. 2 Cambridge on Thursday.

*Westminster (Class 3A): The Wildcats’ 13 state championships are the most in GHSA history, and this year they can become the first program to win six consecutive titles. Westminster is the consensus No. 1-ranked team in 3A (and No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll) and will enter the state playoffs as an overwhelming favorite. The Wildcats improved to 12-0 with a 3-1 victory over Class 4A No. 2 Marist on Wednesday.

*St. Vincent’s (Class 2A): The Saints won three consecutive Class 2A titles but landed in a more difficult classification when they dropped to A Private in the most recent GHSA reclassification. Still, St. Vincent’s is holding its own, ranked No. 7 by Eurosport Scoreboard and No. 8 by Score Atlanta this week. The Saints are 7-0-1 overall, with a 3-3 tie against Class 6A Glynn Academy on March 11, and 5-0 in 3-A Public with three region matches remaining.

*Wesleyan (Class A Private): Wesleyan won its second championship in three years in 2019, but the Wolves will have a tough road back to the championship round. The Wolves are 10-4-1 overall and ranked No. 5 by Score Atlanta, but they are just 1-3 in region play and still have work to do to secure a spot in the postseason. Wesleyan’s final game, on Thursday at Providence Christian, will be crucial to the Wolves’ playoff hopes.

*ACE Charter (Class A Public): ACE Charter picked up its first state championship in any sport when the girls soccer team beat Atlanta Classical in the 2019 A Public final (the school has since added a state title in girls cross country). This season, ACE is 4-9 overall, playing primarily against higher-classification teams, but 3-1 in league play and will be headed to the playoffs from a region that was cut to three teams after a number of schools opted out.