Girls soccer blog: 2019 champions primed for another playoff run

The eight schools that claimed girls soccer championships in 2019 had their reigns extended for an extra year by the pandemic that forced the cancellation of the 2019-2020 season.
Now almost two years removed from those titles, most of the reigning champions are in position to make another deep run in the playoffs, which begin April 20 for Classes 7A, 5A, 3A and A and April 22 for 6A, 4A and 2A.
Here’s a look at the eight champions heading into the final week of the regular season:
*North Gwinnett (Class 7A): North Gwinnett defeated Lambert 2-1 in the 2019 final to win its second state championship, first since 2010. The Bulldogs started slowly this season, going 2-6-1 in the first nine games, but have gone 5-1-1 since, their only loss during that stretch a 2-1 defeat on March 23 against No. 2-ranked Mill Creek. They are coming off a 10-0 victory over Collins Hill on April 1 that clinched the No. 2 seed from Region 8-7A for the playoffs.
*Dacula (Class 6A): The Falcons won the first girls soccer title in program history when they beat perennial power Harrison in the 2019 Class 6A final. Dacula is 7-7 overall this season but 7-4 in Region 8-6A and headed back to the playoffs, where it could meet up with Dalton in the first round. Christian Haber had a hat trick and Tatyana Machado scored twice in Dacula’s most recent game, a 5-0 victory over Central Gwinnett on April 2.
*McIntosh (Class 5A): The Chiefs, who have won 12 state championships overall and six in the past nine seasons, are ranked No. 2 by Score Atlanta and No. 3 by Eurosport Scoreboard. They are 11-3 overall and 6-0 in 3-5A, beating their six region opponents by a combined score of 28-4. McIntosh’s biggest obstacles are likely to be private schools St. Pius and Blessed Trinity, which moved up from Class 4A during reclassification.
*St. Pius (Class 4A): The Golden Lions won nine championships in the past 11 season and have 12 titles overall, but they’re playing up in 5A after reclassification. St. Pius is 12-2 after losing to Westminster 4-0 on March 29 but rolled through 5-5A to claim a No. 1 seed for the playoffs. The Golden Lions close out the regular season with two tough tune-ups, at Marist on Tuesday and at Class 6A No. 2 Cambridge on Thursday.
*Westminster (Class 3A): The Wildcats’ 13 state championships are the most in GHSA history, and this year they can become the first program to win six consecutive titles. Westminster is the consensus No. 1-ranked team in 3A (and No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll) and will enter the state playoffs as an overwhelming favorite. The Wildcats improved to 12-0 with a 3-1 victory over Class 4A No. 2 Marist on Wednesday.
*St. Vincent’s (Class 2A): The Saints won three consecutive Class 2A titles but landed in a more difficult classification when they dropped to A Private in the most recent GHSA reclassification. Still, St. Vincent’s is holding its own, ranked No. 7 by Eurosport Scoreboard and No. 8 by Score Atlanta this week. The Saints are 7-0-1 overall, with a 3-3 tie against Class 6A Glynn Academy on March 11, and 5-0 in 3-A Public with three region matches remaining.
*Wesleyan (Class A Private): Wesleyan won its second championship in three years in 2019, but the Wolves will have a tough road back to the championship round. The Wolves are 10-4-1 overall and ranked No. 5 by Score Atlanta, but they are just 1-3 in region play and still have work to do to secure a spot in the postseason. Wesleyan’s final game, on Thursday at Providence Christian, will be crucial to the Wolves’ playoff hopes.
*ACE Charter (Class A Public): ACE Charter picked up its first state championship in any sport when the girls soccer team beat Atlanta Classical in the 2019 A Public final (the school has since added a state title in girls cross country). This season, ACE is 4-9 overall, playing primarily against higher-classification teams, but 3-1 in league play and will be headed to the playoffs from a region that was cut to three teams after a number of schools opted out.
About the Author