Girls: GAC 48, Upson-Lee 35

GAC made its move when freshman Myla Benton finished a fast break basket. Addie made a 3-pointer and Benton followed with a 3, leaving the Spartans ahead 34-28. Addie’s 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and pull away.

“That was absolutely critical,” Guarneri said. “That’s exactly what needed to happen.”

Upson-Lee got as close as five points on a basket by Montgomery, but GAC answered with Addie’s three-point play and Laurren Randolph’s baseline jumper restored the 11-point lead and turned out the lights.

GAC got 18 points from Kaleigh Addie, 16 from Jaci Bolden and nine from Randolph.

Upson-Lee also got eight points each from Alonzea Montgomery and Tyla Zellner.

“We knew they were going to be difficult,” Guarneri said. “Ellerbee is a dynamic player. She can score from anywhere on the court. We just tried to do our best at covering them from every angle and I think we did that.”