Girls basketball rankings: Unbeaten Cass climbs to No. 2 in 5A

Cass, the only remaining unbeaten team in the classification, climbed from No. 4 to No. 2 after losses by Forest Park and Jackson of Atlanta, the previous No. 2 and No. 3 teams. Cass had been ranked No. 4 for three weeks but was unable to move up as the teams above them, including No. 1 Woodward Academy, continued to win. The Colonels’ opportunity came this week, after Forest Park lost to Woodward Academy 71-46 and Jackson lost to New Manchester 52-48.

Cass (23-0) will be the No. 1 seed in this week’s Region 7-5A tournament and will face Blessed Trinity or Cartersville in the semifinals Wednesday. The region’s consolation and championship games will be played Friday. The Colonels finished 17-9 last season but failed to reach the state tournament.