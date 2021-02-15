Girls basketball rankings: Unbeaten Cass climbs to No. 2 in 5A

There were no changes at the top of the high school girls basketball rankings this week, but there was a significant move up in the Class 5A top five.
Cass, the only remaining unbeaten team in the classification, climbed from No. 4 to No. 2 after losses by Forest Park and Jackson of Atlanta, the previous No. 2 and No. 3 teams. Cass had been ranked No. 4 for three weeks but was unable to move up as the teams above them, including No. 1 Woodward Academy, continued to win. The Colonels’ opportunity came this week, after Forest Park lost to Woodward Academy 71-46 and Jackson lost to New Manchester 52-48.
Cass (23-0) will be the No. 1 seed in this week’s Region 7-5A tournament and will face Blessed Trinity or Cartersville in the semifinals Wednesday. The region’s consolation and championship games will be played Friday. The Colonels finished 17-9 last season but failed to reach the state tournament.
The No. 1-ranked teams again this week are Collins Hill in Class 7A, Westlake in 6A, Woodward Academy in 5A, Luella in 4A, Upson-Lee in 3A, Elbert County in 2A, Hebron Christian in A Private and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.
Westlake, Woodward Academy, Luella and Lake Oconee Academy have clinched No. 1 seeds for the state tournament from regions that are not having a region tournament. Upson-Lee won its region tournament championship with a victory Friday against No. 7 Americus-Sumter. Elbert County will play No. 4 Rabun County in the Region 8-2A tournament championship game Wednesday. Collins Hill and Hebron Christian will compete in their region tournaments this week.
Three new teams moved into the top 10s. Woodstock replaced Tift County in Class 7A; Stephens County replaced Burke County in 3A; and Montgomery County replaced Wilcox County in Class A Public. Woodstock, which was in the top 10 as recently as late January, lost to No. 3 Cherokee in the Region 5-7A championship game Friday night and finished the regular season 18-8. Stephens County and Montgomery County are in the top 10 for the first time this season.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill (21-1)
2. McEachern (15-4)
3. Cherokee (22-3)
4. Campbell (12-3)
5. Marietta (16-5)
6. Norcross (18-6)
7. West Forsyth (17-6)
8. North Forsyth (19-4)
9. Woodstock (18-8)
10. North Paulding (18-5)
Class 6A
1. Westlake (15-0)
2. Buford (22-0)
3. Carrollton (24-1)
4. Lovejoy (16-5)
5. Hughes (16-5)
6. Kell (21-3)
7. Sprayberry (19-4)
8. Statesboro (19-0)
9. Rockdale County (18-3)
10. River Ridge (21-3)
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy (17-1)
2. Cass (23-0)
3. Forest Park (16-5)
4. Southwest DeKalb (17-6)
5. New Manchester (21-3)
6. Jackson-Atlanta (18-3)
7. St. Pius (16-2)
8. Warner Robins (17-3)
9. Hiram (15-4)
10. Loganville (22-3)
Class 4A
1. Luella (21-2)
2. Baldwin (14-0)
3. Spalding (13-3)
4. Jefferson (19-4)
5. Marist (20-3)
6. Troup (11-4)
7. Arabia Mountain (14-2)
8. Carver-Columbus (8-2)
9. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (13-6)
10. Cairo (14-1)
Class 3A
1. Upson-Lee (20-0)
2. Lumpkin County (21-4)
3. Cross Creek (16-2)
4. Sonoraville (19-4)
5. Westminster (14-1)
6. Coahulla Creek (20-3)
7. Americus-Sumter (13-4)
8. Johnson-Savannah (9-2)
9. Beach (10-3)
10. Stephens County (15-6)
Class 2A
1. Elbert County (20-2)
2. Early County (10-0)
3. East Laurens (13-2)
4. Rabun County (18-5)
5. Washington County (13-1)
6. Lamar County (17-5)
7. Woodville-Tompkins (14-3)
8. Fannin County (17-4)
9. Heard County (18-4)
10. Butler (16-4)
Class A Private
1. Hebron Christian (22-2)
2. Holy Innocents’ (8-5)
3. Mount Paran Christian (22-3)
4. St. Francis (16-4)
5. Greenforest (10-5)
6. Wesleyan (9-4)
7. Galloway (15-4)
8. Eagle’s Landing Christian (13-5)
9. Calvary Day (17-3)
10. Trinity Christian (15-8)
Class A Public
1. Lake Oconee Academy (21-0)
2. Clinch County (17-1)
3. Greenville (10-0)
4. Dublin (20-3)
5. Georgia Military (14-1)
6. Trion (18-3)
7. Calhoun County (9-1)
8. Armuchee (16-6)
9. Turner County (16-5)
10. Montgomery County (15-5)
