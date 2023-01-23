Girls basketball rankings: Turner County takes over No. 1 in Class A Division II

Turner County moved to No. 1 in Class A Division II and Brookwood strengthened its hold on the top spot in Class 7A in this week’s high school girls basketball rankings.
Turner County (16-2), seeking its first state championship since 2016 and second in school history, moved up two spots from No. 3 in Class A Division II after handing then-No. 2 Clinch County its first loss of the season, 74-72, and taking advantage of previous No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy’s 52-49 loss to Towns County. Lake Oconee Academy, the 2022 champion in Class A Public, dropped to No. 2 and Clinch County fell to No. 5 after their losses.
Brookwood (18-1) remained No. 1 in Class 7A after a lopsided 70-49 victory over then-No. 2 Archer in a matchup up teams that were unbeaten in Region 4-7A. Diana Collins, a 5-foot-9 guard who has signed with Ohio State, had 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Archer (13-3) fell to No. 3 in the rankings behind Buford, which improved to 17-1 with victories over Collins Hill (61-54) and Dacula (74-47) last week. Brookwood, which travels to Archer for a rematch on Feb. 7, is seeking its first state championship.
The other six No. 1 teams remained the same. They are River Ridge in Class 6A, Kell in 5A, Griffin in 4A, Hebron Christian in 3A, Mount Paran Christian in 2A, and St. Francis in Class A Division I. Hebron Christian (18-0) is the only remaining unbeaten girls team in the state, as Clinch County and Class 3A No. 5 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe suffered their first losses last week.
Towns County, which jumped in at No. 8 in Class A Division II after its victory over Lake Oconee Academy, is one of nine new teams in the rankings this week. The others are Calhoun and Ware County, who replaced Statesboro and Cambridge in Class 5A; North Hall and Stockbridge, who replaced Sonoraville and Chestatee in 4A; Carver-Columbus, which replaced Mary Persons in 3A; Landmark Christian, which replaced KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in Class 2A; and Mount Pisgah Christian and Bacon County, who replaced Pelham and Heard County in Class A Division I.
Class 7A
1. Brookwood (18-1)
2. Buford (17-1)
3. Archer (13-3)
4. Norcross (17-2)
5. Peachtree Ridge (16-3)
6. Campbell (18-2)
7. South Forsyth (17-3)
8. North Paulding (18-2)
9. Hillgrove (15-5)
10. McEachern (12-6)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (16-5)
2. Lovejoy (16-4)
3. Forest Park (15-4)
4. Woodward Academy (16-5)
5. Brunswick (16-3)
6. Hughes (15-4)
7. Rockdale County (14-6)
8. Veterans (16-3)
9. Tift County (13-4)
10. New Manchester (14-3)
Class 5A
1. Kell (14-5)
2. Warner Robins (16-3)
3. Union Grove (14-6)
4. Jackson-Atlanta (15-1)
5. Bradwell Institute (15-3)
6. Arabia Mountain (19-1)
7. Calhoun (15-3)
8. Hiram (15-3)
9. Jones County (16-4)
10. Ware County (15-4)
Class 4A
1. Griffin (16-3)
2. Holy Innocents’ (13-4)
3. Westminster (13-5)
4. Luella (13-6)
5. Baldwin (12-7)
6. Hardaway (15-4)
7. Walnut Grove (16-4)
8. Westover (13-5)
9. North Hall (14-5)
10. Stockbridge (13-6)
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian (18-0)
2. Lumpkin County (16-3)
3. Wesleyan (15-3)
4. White County (15-4)
5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)
6. Cross Creek (15-4)
7. Carver-Columbus (10-9)
8. Monroe (14-5)
9. Calvary Day (13-5)
10. Pickens (15-4)
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran Christian (20-1)
2. Central-Macon (17-1)
3. Banks County (19-3)
4. Thomson (13-4)
5. Josey (15-3)
6. Dodge County (15-1)
7. Landmark Christian (10-7)
8. Columbia (13-6)
9. Butler (14-4)
10. Murray County (14-4)
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis (16-5)
2. Galloway (18-4)
3. Rabun County (18-1)
4. Elbert County (17-4)
5. Woodville-Tompkins (15-5)
6. Lamar County (16-4)
7. Mount Pisgah Christian (12-4)
8. Bacon County (12-1)
9. Trion (15-2)
10. Darlington (17-4)
Class A Division II
1. Turner County (16-2)
2. Lake Oconee Academy (17-2)
3. Taylor County (17-1)
4. Montgomery County (18-1)
5. Clinch County (13-2)
6. Schley County (13-2)
7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (17-3)
8. Towns County (12-6)
9. Jenkins County (14-4)
10. Macon County (14-6)
