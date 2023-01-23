Girls basketball rankings: Turner County takes over No. 1 in Class A Division II

Turner County (16-2), seeking its first state championship since 2016 and second in school history, moved up two spots from No. 3 in Class A Division II after handing then-No. 2 Clinch County its first loss of the season, 74-72, and taking advantage of previous No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy’s 52-49 loss to Towns County. Lake Oconee Academy, the 2022 champion in Class A Public, dropped to No. 2 and Clinch County fell to No. 5 after their losses.

Brookwood (18-1) remained No. 1 in Class 7A after a lopsided 70-49 victory over then-No. 2 Archer in a matchup up teams that were unbeaten in Region 4-7A. Diana Collins, a 5-foot-9 guard who has signed with Ohio State, had 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Archer (13-3) fell to No. 3 in the rankings behind Buford, which improved to 17-1 with victories over Collins Hill (61-54) and Dacula (74-47) last week. Brookwood, which travels to Archer for a rematch on Feb. 7, is seeking its first state championship.