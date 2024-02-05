Girls basketball rankings: Shuffling in Class 7A after losses by 5 of top 7 teams

Archer, ranked No. 7 last week, fell out of the top 10 after losing to Grayson 82-44 and Newton 55-43 in Region 4-7A games.

Campbell benefitted the most from the chaos above it, moving up three spots to No. 5. The Spartans and Carrollton have one loss each in region play heading into the final week.

Milton and Mill Creek moved up one spot each to No. 8 and No. 9, and Camden County entered the rankings for the first time this season at No. 10.

Camden County was one of six new teams moving into the rankings this week. Sequoyah of Class 6A, which lost its spot in the top 10 to Rome last week, grabbed it right back after beating the Wolves 55-50 on Tuesday. Sequoyah comes back in at No. 9. Statesboro and Dalton replaced Ware County and Harris County in the Class 5A rankings; Oconee County replaced Hart County in 3A; and Chattahoochee County moved back into the Class A Division II rankings, replacing Towns County.

The eight No. 1-ranked teams remained the same. They are Grayson (7A), River Ridge (6A), Union Grove (5A), Baldwin (4A), Hebron Christian (3A), Mount Paran Christian (2A), St. Francis (A Division I) and Greenforest (A Division II).

Class 7A

1. Grayson (23-0)

2. Carrollton (21-3)

3. Buford (21-3)

4. Norcross (19-5)

5. Campbell (16-7)

6. McEachern (14-9)

7. North Paulding (18-6)

8. Milton (20-2)

9. Mill Creek (17-5)

10. Camden County (20-4)

Class 6A

1. River Ridge (20-4)

2. North Forsyth (24-0)

3. Marist (21-1)

4. Hughes (18-5)

5. New Manchester (18-4)

6. Woodward Academy (20-5)

7. Tift County (20-4)

8. Veterans (19-5)

9. Sequoyah (17-7)

10. Lassiter (18-6)

Class 5A

1. Union Grove (24-1)

2. Jackson-Atlanta (20-1)

3. Midtown (20-3)

4. Jefferson (21-3)

5. Warner Robins (18-5)

6. Jones County (19-5)

7. Creekside (15-7)

8. Bradwell Institute (20-3)

9. Statesboro (19-3)

10. Dalton (15-8)

Class 4A

1. Baldwin (21-2)

2. Hardaway (21-4)

3. Holy Innocents’ (16-6)

4. Stockbridge (18-6)

5. Fayette County (17-3)

6. Southwest DeKalb (18-5)

7. Chestatee (19-5)

8. Heritage-Catoosa (19-4)

9. Cherokee Bluff (20-4)

10. Starr’s Mill (15-7)

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian (21-2)

2. Wesleyan (18-3)

3. Carver-Columbus (16-6)

4. Cross Creek (19-4)

5. Pickens (21-2)

6. Dawson County (15-8)

7. White County (17-6)

8. Mary Persons (20-4)

9. Monroe (16-7)

10. Oconee County (14-9)

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran Christian (19-3)

2. Josey (20-2)

3. Thomson (20-2)

4. Central-Macon (19-4)

5. Banks County (20-4)

6. Butler (15-8)

7. Model (20-4)

8. Murray County (17-6)

9. Dodge County (18-3)

10. Callaway (19-3)

Class A Division I

1. St. Francis (16-7)

2. Galloway (13-8)

3. Athens Christian (18-3)

4. Oglethorpe County (18-2)

5. Rabun County (17-6)

6. Swainsboro (14-5)

7. Lamar County (19-5)

8. Bryan County (20-3)

9. East Laurens (13-6)

10. Mount Pisgah Christian (13-8)

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest (20-5)

2. Montgomery County (20-1)

3. Taylor County (22-3)

4. Wilcox County (20-2)

5. Early County (18-5)

6. Terrell County (19-5)

7. Clinch County (13-4)

8. Lake Oconee Academy (15-8)

9. Chattahoochee County (16-6)

10. Seminole County (14-6)