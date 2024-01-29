Girls basketball rankings: Shakeup in Class 5A in otherwise uneventful week

The high school girls basketball rankings showed little movement after a week in which only 17 of the 80 teams in the top 10s suffered losses.
That’s down considerably from the 36 that lost the previous week.
The biggest changes came in Class 5A, where losses by the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 teams shuffled the order. Creekside fell from No. 3 to No. 7 after a 52-44 loss to unranked Tri-Cities, a team the Seminoles had beaten 80-42 on Jan. 2. Jones County moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 after a 55-53 victory to split the season series with Warner Robins, which fell one spot to No. 5. Ware County, which entered the rankings at No. 10 last week, moved up two spots after defeating Bradwell Institute 43-31. Bradwell fell four spots to No. 9. Ware County and Bradwell split their season series and are essentially tied for first place in Region 1-5A with one loss each.
The 5A top two of Union Grove and Jackson-Atlanta remained the same, while Midtown and Jefferson moved up three spots each to Nos. 3 and 4.
Four new teams moved into the top 10s. In Class 6A, Rome and Lassiter replaced Pope and Sequoyah. Lassiter defeated Pope for the second time this season and moved into sole possession of first place in Region 7-6A. Rome will host Sequoyah on Tuesday with second place in Region 6-6A behind River Ridge on the line. Dodge County replaced Fannin County in Class 2A, and Lake Oconee Academy replaced Manchester in Class A Division II.
The eight top-ranked teams remained the same, as they have for most of the season. They are Grayson (Class 7A), River Ridge (6A), Union Grove (5A), Baldwin (4A), Hebron Christian (3A), Mount Paran Christian (2A), St. Francis (A Division I) and Greenforest (A Division II). All went unbeaten last week except St. Francis, which lost to River Ridge 59-58 Friday night in a battle of No. 1-ranked teams.
Class 7A
1. Grayson (21-0)
2. Carrollton (20-2)
3. Buford (19-2)
4. Norcross (17-5)
5. McEachern (14-8)
6. North Paulding (17-5)
7. Archer (16-4)
8. Campbell (15-7)
9. Milton (18-2)
10. Mill Creek (15-5)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (18-4)
2. North Forsyth (22-0)
3. Marist (19-1)
4. Hughes (16-4)
5. New Manchester (15-4)
6. Tift County (18-3)
7. Woodward Academy (18-5)
8. Veterans (16-5)
9. Rome (17-5)
10. Lassiter (16-6)
Class 5A
1. Union Grove (22-1)
2. Jackson-Atlanta (18-1)
3. Midtown (17-3)
4. Jefferson (19-3)
5. Warner Robins (15-5)
6. Jones County (17-5)
7. Creekside (14-5)
8. Ware County (18-5)
9. Bradwell Institute (19-2)
10. Harris County (17-2)
Class 4A
1. Baldwin (19-2)
2. Hardaway (18-4)
3. Holy Innocents’ (14-6)
4. Stockbridge (16-6)
5. Fayette County (15-3)
6. Southwest DeKalb (15-5)
7. Chestatee (18-4)
8. Heritage-Catoosa (17-4)
9. Cherokee Bluff (18-4)
10. Starr’s Mill (14-7)
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian (19-2)
2. Wesleyan (16-3)
3. Carver-Columbus (14-6)
4. Cross Creek (17-4)
5. Pickens (19-2)
6. Dawson County (13-8)
7. White County (16-5)
8. Mary Persons (18-4)
9. Monroe (14-7)
10. Hart County (15-6)
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran Christian (17-3)
2. Josey (18-2)
3. Thomson (18-2)
4. Central-Macon (17-4)
5. Banks County (18-4)
6. Butler (14-7)
7. Callaway (16-2)
8. Model (18-4)
9. Murray County (15-6)
10. Dodge County (16-2)
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis (15-7)
2. Galloway (12-8)
3. Athens Christian (16-3)
4. Oglethorpe County (17-2)
5. Rabun County (17-5)
6. Swainsboro (12-5)
7. Lamar County (15-5)
8. Bryan County (17-3)
9. East Laurens (11-5)
10. Mount Pisgah Christian (12-6)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest (15-5)
2. Montgomery County (19-0)
3. Taylor County (20-3)
4. Wilcox County (17-2)
5. Early County (15-5)
6. Clinch County (11-3)
7. Terrell County (15-5)
8. Lake Oconee Academy (13-7)
9. Towns Couty (14-6)
10. Seminole County (12-5)
