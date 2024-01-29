Girls basketball rankings: Shakeup in Class 5A in otherwise uneventful week

The high school girls basketball rankings showed little movement after a week in which only 17 of the 80 teams in the top 10s suffered losses.

That’s down considerably from the 36 that lost the previous week.

The biggest changes came in Class 5A, where losses by the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 teams shuffled the order. Creekside fell from No. 3 to No. 7 after a 52-44 loss to unranked Tri-Cities, a team the Seminoles had beaten 80-42 on Jan. 2. Jones County moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 after a 55-53 victory to split the season series with Warner Robins, which fell one spot to No. 5. Ware County, which entered the rankings at No. 10 last week, moved up two spots after defeating Bradwell Institute 43-31. Bradwell fell four spots to No. 9. Ware County and Bradwell split their season series and are essentially tied for first place in Region 1-5A with one loss each.