Girls basketball rankings: Region rivals hold top two spots in 7A, 5A

Brookwood and Grayson, two Gwinnett County schools in search of their first state championships in girls basketball, sit at the top of the Class 7A rankings after the first full week of play in 2022.
No. 1 Brookwood, a semifinalist for the first time in 2021, improved to 13-3 with victories over Parkview and No. 8 Archer last week. Second-ranked Grayson is 12-3 after defeating Parkview and No. 4 Norcross.
The Region 4-7A rivals will face each other twice in the final 10 days of the regular season, on Feb. 4 at Grayson and Feb. 10 at Brookwood.
Woodward Academy (11-2) of Class 5A is the only defending state champion ranked No. 1 this week. The War Eagles’ top challenger is No. 2 Forest Park, a region 3-5A rival that will face Woodward on Jan. 21 at Woodward and Jan. 26 at Forest Park. Woodward Academy defeated Forest Park 62-59 in the state final last season.
The other top-ranked teams include Carrollton (Class 6A), Jefferson (4A), Lumpkin County (3A), Elbert County (2A), Holy Innocents’ (A Private) and Lake Oconee Academy (A Public).
Class 7A
1. Brookwood (13-3)
2. Grayson (12-3)
3. North Forsyth (13-3)
4. Norcross (11-2)
5. South Forsyth (14-3)
6. West Forsyth (11-4)
7. Woodstock (10-5)
8. Tift County (10-3)
9. Cherokee (12-5)
10. Harrison (9-3)
Class 6A
1. Carrollton (14-0)
2. River Ridge (14-1)
3. Lovejoy (9-3)
4. Buford (10-3)
5. Kell (12-2)
6. Brunswick (13-0)
7. Hughes (9-4)
8. Sequoyah (10-4)
9. Rockdale County (9-4)
10. Statesboro (14-1)
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy (11-2)
2. Forest Park (8-1)
3. Jackson-Atlanta (7-1)
4. Greenbrier (12-2)
5. Union Grove (12-2)
6. Northside-Columbus (13-2)
7. Cass (14-1)
8. Griffin (12-4)
9. Calhoun (10-3)
10. Stockbridge (14-2)
Class 4A
1. Jefferson (14-2)
2. Carver-Columbus (8-2)
3. Luella (12-2)
4. Baldwin (11-2)
5. Marist (11-2)
6. Cedar Shoals (10-3)
7. Pickens (13-2)
8. Arabia Mountain (10-3)
9. Bainbridge (12-4)
10. Westover (9-4)
Class 3A
1. Lumpkin County (15-1)
2. Cross Creek (10-1)
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (15-0)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-4)
5. East Jackson (13-1)
6. Pierce County (11-2)
7. Oconee County (10-4)
8. Redan (8-4)
9. Burke County (8-2)
10. Murray County (12-3)
Class 2A
1. Elbert County (16-2)
2. Fannin County (12-2)
3. Rabun County (12-3)
4. Josey (10-4)
5. Northeast-Macon (10-4)
6. Washington County (8-1)
7. Swainsboro (9-0)
8. Dodge County (8-2)
9. Heard County (13-3)
10. Callaway (8-3)
Class A (Private)
1. Holy Innocents’ (14-2)
2. Mount Paran Christian (10-3)
3. St. Francis (12-2)
4. Hebron Christian (13-1)
5. Galloway (9-4)
6. Calvary Day (9-2)
7. Wesleyan (8-3)
8. Darlington (11-3)
9. Trinity Christian (10-5)
10. Stratford Academy (10-4)
Class A Public
1. Lake Oconee Academy (9-1)
2. Montgomery County (9-2)
3. Screven County (10-2)
4. Taylor County (11-2)
5. Dublin (9-2)
6. Bryan County (14-3)
7. Pelham (7-1)
8. Mt. Zion-Carroll (12-5)
9. Schley County (7-3)
10. Trion (9-4)
