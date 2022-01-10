Girls basketball rankings: Region rivals hold top two spots in 7A, 5A

No. 1 Brookwood, a semifinalist for the first time in 2021, improved to 13-3 with victories over Parkview and No. 8 Archer last week. Second-ranked Grayson is 12-3 after defeating Parkview and No. 4 Norcross.

The Region 4-7A rivals will face each other twice in the final 10 days of the regular season, on Feb. 4 at Grayson and Feb. 10 at Brookwood.