Girls basketball rankings: No. 1 teams hold strong as postseason approaches

Five new teams moved into the top 10s this week – Grayson and Cherokee replaced Campbell and McEachern in Class 7A, Greenbrier replaced Jones County in 5A, Fannin County replaced Butler in 2A, and Darlington replaced Trion in A Division I.

Many of the state’s 64 regions will complete their regular seasons and/or begin their region tournaments at the end of this week. A few will get an earlier start on their tournaments. Region 3-6A, for example, will begin its tournament Tuesday. That region includes four of the top seven ranked girls teams (No. 2 Lovejoy, No. 3 Woodward Academy, No. 4 Forest Park, No. 7 Rockdale County) and two of the top nine boys teams (No. 4 Jonesboro, No. 9 Woodward Academy) in Class 6A. The top-seeded Lovejoy girls and Jonesboro boys, however, have byes into the semifinals and won’t play their first games until Feb. 4.

The top four girls and boys teams from each region will advance to the state playoffs, which begin Feb. 21.

Class 7A

1. Brookwood (22-1)

2. Norcross (22-2)

3. Archer (16-4)

4. Buford (21-3)

5. South Forsyth (21-3)

6. North Paulding (22-2)

7. Grayson (15-7)

8. Hillgrove (18-6)

9. Peachtree Ridge (18-5)

10. Cherokee (18-5)

Class 6A

1. River Ridge (19-5)

2. Lovejoy (21-4)

3. Woodward Academy (19-6)

4. Forest Park (18-5)

5. Brunswick (21-3)

6. Hughes (19-4)

7. Rockdale County (18-7)

8. Tift County (18-4)

9. Veterans (21-4)

10. North Forsyth (18-6)

Class 5A

1. Kell (18-5)

2. Warner Robins (22-3)

3. Union Grove (19-6)

4. Jackson-Atlanta (19-1)

5. Bradwell Institute (20-3)

6. Arabia Mountain (23-1)

7. Calhoun (18-4)

8. Hiram (18-4)

9. Greenbrier (18-7)

10. Statesboro (18-7)

Class 4A

1. Holy Innocents’ (17-4)

2. Luella (17-6)

3. Baldwin (17-7)

4. Griffin (19-4)

5. Westminster (17-6)

6. Hardaway (19-4)

7. North Hall (19-5)

8. Westover (16-6)

9. Stockbridge (17-7)

10. Walnut Grove (18-5)

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian (23-0)

2. Lumpkin County (20-3)

3. Wesleyan (19-3)

4. Cross Creek (19-4)

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (22-1)

6. Carver-Columbus (14-9)

7. White County (17-6)

8. Monroe (17-5)

9. Pickens (18-5)

10. Calvary Day (19-5)

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran Christian (23-1)

2. Central-Macon (22-1)

3. Banks County (22-3)

4. Thomson (17-4)

5. Josey (19-3)

6. Dodge County (20-1)

7. Landmark Christian (16-7)

8. Columbia (18-6)

9. Murray County (17-4)

10. Fannin County (17-7)

Class A Division I

1. St. Francis (19-6)

2. Galloway (21-4)

3. Rabun County (21-1)

4. Elbert County (20-4)

5. Woodville-Tompkins (19-5)

6. Lamar County (19-4)

7. Bacon County (17-1)

8. Mount Pisgah Christian (13-5)

9. Bryan County (18-4)

10. Darlington (20-5)

Class A Division II

1. Turner County (19-2)

2. Lake Oconee County (20-2)

3. Taylor County (22-1)

4. Montgomery County (21-1)

5. Clinch County (18-3)

6. Mt. Zion-Carroll (20-5)

7. Towns County (16-7)

8. Manchester (15-7)

9. Schley County (17-4)

10. Jenkins County (17-5)