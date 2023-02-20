Girls basketball rankings: No. 1 teams hold spots, 11 new teams enter top 10s

Only two of the top-ranked teams faced challenges in their region tournament finals. In Class 7A, Brookwood held off No. 6 Archer 63-60 to win the Region 4 title. The victory was Brookwood’s third of the year against Archer but was the closest of the three games. The Broncos won the two regular-season meetings 70-49 and 65-53.

River Ridge of Class 6A rallied for a 66-62 victory over Woodstock in the Region 6 final. The Knights trailed 47-45 entering the fourth quarter but outscored Woodstock 21-15 in the final eight minutes for the victory. Region 6 player of the year Mataya Gayle scored 27 points, and Karson Martin had 30 for Woodstock. River Ridge won the two regular-season meetings 72-47 and 77-55. The Knights are 22-5 heading into the state playoffs but are undefeated against Georgia teams.