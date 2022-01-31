Girls basketball rankings: Luella new No. 1 in 4A; last two unbeatens fall

The Lions took advantage of a loss by previous No. 1 Jefferson to move up one spot. Luella is 18-3 after dominant victories against North Clayton (84-7) and McDonough (84-16) last week. Jefferson fell to No. 3 behind Carver-Columbus, which moved up one place.

The other seven No. 1 teams remained the same. They are Brookwood in Class 7A, River Ridge in 6A, Woodward Academy in 5A, Lumpkin County in 3A, Fannin County in 2A, Holy Innocents’ in A Private and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.