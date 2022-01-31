Girls basketball rankings: Luella new No. 1 in 4A; last two unbeatens fall

Luella, which entered the 2022 portion of the season as a top-ranked team in several publications, has returned to the top spot in the Class 4A girls basketball rankings.
The Lions took advantage of a loss by previous No. 1 Jefferson to move up one spot. Luella is 18-3 after dominant victories against North Clayton (84-7) and McDonough (84-16) last week. Jefferson fell to No. 3 behind Carver-Columbus, which moved up one place.
The other seven No. 1 teams remained the same. They are Brookwood in Class 7A, River Ridge in 6A, Woodward Academy in 5A, Lumpkin County in 3A, Fannin County in 2A, Holy Innocents’ in A Private and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.
Class 6A No. 7 Brunswick (19-1) and Class 2A No. 7 Swainsboro (15-1) suffered their first losses last week. The were the only remaining unbeaten girls teams in any classification.
Seven new teams moved into the top 10s. Archer replaced Tift County in Class 7A; Stockbridge and Loganville replaced Calhoun and Cass in 5A; Hardaway and North Oconee replaced Heritage-Ringgold and Westover in 4A; Tattnall County replaced Pierce County in 3A; and Claxton replaced Mount Zion-Carroll in A Public.
Class 7A
1. Brookwood (16-3)
2. Grayson (16-3)
3. North Forsyth (18-3)
4. Norcross (16-3)
5. Cherokee (18-5)
6. Harrison (17-3)
7. Peachtree Ridge (14-5)
8. Archer (15-5)
9. West Forsyth (17-6)
10. Woodstock (15-8)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (21-1)
2. Lovejoy (16-3)
3. Buford (18-3)
4. Kell (18-2)
5. Rome (16-3)
6. Hughes (17-5)
7. Brunswick (19-1)
8. Sequoyah (16-6)
9. Sprayberry (14-5)
10. Carrollton (19-4)
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy (19-2)
2. Forest Park (13-5)
3. Greenbrier (18-3)
4. Jackson-Atlanta (11-2)
5. Northside-Columbus (17-4)
6. Warner Robins (19-5)
7. Griffin (18-6)
8. Union Grove (16-4)
9. Stockbridge (17-4)
10. Loganville (14-6)
Class 4A
1. Luella (18-3)
2. Carver-Columbus (16-3)
3. Jefferson (19-3)
4. Baldwin (17-2)
5. Pickens (18-2)
6. Marist (18-3)
7. Arabia Mountain (15-4)
8. Hardaway (13-5)
9. North Oconee (13-9)
10. Cedar Shoals (14-6)
Class 3A
1. Lumpkin County (21-1)
2. Cross Creek (16-1)
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (20-1)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5)
5. East Jackson (18-2)
6. Sumter County (16-6)
7. Murray County (16-4)
8. Oconee County (14-5)
9. Ringgold (17-5)
10. Tattnall County (13-6)
Class 2A
1. Fannin County (17-2)
2. Rabun County (15-3)
3. Elbert County (19-3)
4. Northeast-Macon (15-6)
5. Washington County (13-3)
6. Dodge County (16-2)
7. Swainsboro (15-1)
8. Callaway (13-4)
9. Josey (13-6)
10. Heard County (17-4)
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’ (19-2)
2. Mount Paran Christian (15-4)
3. St. Francis (16-2)
4. Wesleyan (11-5)
5. Hebron Christian (17-4)
6. Galloway (13-5)
7. Trinity Christian (16-5)
8. Calvary Day (15-3)
9. Deerfield-Windsor (14-3)
10. Darlington (17-4)
Class A Public
1. Lake Oconee Academy (16-1)
2. Montgomery County (17-2)
3. Screven County (14-3)
4. Pelham (12-1)
5. Schley County (14-4)
6. Taylor County (16-3)
7. Dublin (14-5)
8. Claxton (10-4)
9. Bryan County (18-4)
10. Telfair County (14-4)
