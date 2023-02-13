Girls basketball rankings: Lake Oconee Academy returns to No. 1 in Class A Division II

Lake Oconee (22-2), the 2022 Class A Public champion, moved up one place after previous No. 1 Turner County lost to Clinch County 56-55 in a Region 2-A Division II game. The Titans will begin play in the Region 8-A Division tournament Thursday with a semifinal game against either Greene County or Washington-Wilkes.

Turner County fell to No. 4 in the rankings, one spot ahead of Clinch County, which earned a regular-season split against Turner with the victory. Turner and Clinch are likely to meet again this week in the region tournament. No. 2 Taylor County and No. 3 Montgomery County each moved up one spot from last week.