Girls basketball rankings: Gwinnett teams hold top 5 spots in Class 7A

No. 1 Brookwood, a quarterfinalist in 2022, improved to 14-1 with a 58-55 overtime victory against Grayson last week. Second-ranked Archer, a semifinalist last year, is 12-2 after defeating Parkview 69-33 Friday night.

The Region 4-7A rivals will face each other twice in the final three weeks of the regular season, on Jan. 20 at Brookwood and Feb. 7 at Archer.