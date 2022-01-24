Girls basketball rankings: Fannin County new No. 1 in Class 2A

Fannin County, a state runner-up last season and seeking its first state championship since 1999, is the new No. 1 team this week in the Class 2A girls basketball rankings.
The Rebels improved to 15-2 with a 57-31 victory over Pepperell last week and sit in first place in Region 7-2A with a 6-0 region record.
The door to the top spot was opened when previous No. 1 Elbert County lost to Rabun County 51-47 Saturday. Elbert County fell to No. 3, and Rabun County moved up one spot to No. 2.
The other seven No. 1 teams remained the same. They are Brookwood in Class 7A, River Ridge in 6A, Woodward Academy in 5A, Jefferson in 4A, Lumpkin County in 3A, Holy Innocents’ in A Private and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.
Five new teams moved into the top 10s. Peachtree Ridge replaced South Forsyth in Class 7A; Sprayberry replaced Dalton in 6A; Warner Robins replaced Stockbridge in 5A; Sumter County replaced Redan in 3A; and Telfair County replaced Clinch County in A Public.
Class 7A
1. Brookwood (15-3)
2. Grayson (14-3)
3. North Forsyth (16-3)
4. Norcross (14-2)
5. West Forsyth (17-4)
6. Cherokee (16-5)
7. Harrison (15-3)
8. Tift County (13-3)
9. Peachtree Ridge (13-5)
10. Woodstock (13-8)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (19-1)
2. Lovejoy (13-3)
3. Buford (16-3)
4. Kell (16-2)
5. Brunswick (17-0)
6. Rome (13-3)
7. Hughes (14-5)
8. Sequoyah (14-6)
9. Carrollton (17-4)
10. Sprayberry (11-5)
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy (16-2)
2. Jackson-Atlanta (10-1)
3. Forest Park (11-3)
4. Greenbrier (16-3)
5. Northside-Columbus (16-3)
6. Union Grove (16-3)
7. Calhoun (14-4)
8. Griffin (16-5)
9. Warner Robins (17-5)
10. Cass (16-3)
Class 4A
1. Jefferson (17-2)
2. Luella (16-3)
3. Carver-Columbus (13-3)
4. Baldwin (13-2)
5. Pickens (16-2)
6. Marist (15-3)
7. Arabia Mountain (13-4)
8. Heritage-Ringgold (14-4)
9. Westover (13-6)
10. Cedar Shoals (12-5)
Class 3A
1. Lumpkin County (19-1)
2. Cross Creek (14-1)
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian (12-5)
5. East Jackson (15-2)
6. Oconee County (12-4)
7. Pierce County (15-3)
8. Murray County (15-4)
9. Sumter County (15-6)
10. Ringgold (14-5)
Class 2A
1. Fannin County (15-2)
2. Rabun County (14-3)
3. Elbert County (17-3)
4. Swainsboro (14-0)
5. Northeast-Macon (14-5)
6. Josey (12-5)
7. Washington County (10-3)
8. Dodge County (13-2)
9. Callaway (12-4)
10. Heard County (16-4)
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’ (17-2)
2. Mount Paran Christian (13-4)
3. St. Francis (14-2)
4. Hebron Christian (16-2)
5. Wesleyan (9-5)
6. Galloway (12-5)
7. Calvary Day (14-2)
8. Darlington (15-3)
9. Trinity Christian (14-5)
10. Deerfield-Windsor (12-3)
Class A Public
1. Lake Oconee Academy (13-1)
2. Montgomery County (14-2)
3. Taylor County (15-2)
4. Screven County (13-3)
5. Bryan County (17-3)
6. Pelham (10-1)
7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (15-5)
8. Schley County (12-3)
9. Dublin (11-5)
10. Telfair County (13-3)
