Girls basketball rankings: Fannin County new No. 1 in Class 2A

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fannin County, a state runner-up last season and seeking its first state championship since 1999, is the new No. 1 team this week in the Class 2A girls basketball rankings.

The Rebels improved to 15-2 with a 57-31 victory over Pepperell last week and sit in first place in Region 7-2A with a 6-0 region record.

The door to the top spot was opened when previous No. 1 Elbert County lost to Rabun County 51-47 Saturday. Elbert County fell to No. 3, and Rabun County moved up one spot to No. 2.

The other seven No. 1 teams remained the same. They are Brookwood in Class 7A, River Ridge in 6A, Woodward Academy in 5A, Jefferson in 4A, Lumpkin County in 3A, Holy Innocents’ in A Private and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.

Five new teams moved into the top 10s. Peachtree Ridge replaced South Forsyth in Class 7A; Sprayberry replaced Dalton in 6A; Warner Robins replaced Stockbridge in 5A; Sumter County replaced Redan in 3A; and Telfair County replaced Clinch County in A Public.

Class 7A

1. Brookwood (15-3)

2. Grayson (14-3)

3. North Forsyth (16-3)

4. Norcross (14-2)

5. West Forsyth (17-4)

6. Cherokee (16-5)

7. Harrison (15-3)

8. Tift County (13-3)

9. Peachtree Ridge (13-5)

10. Woodstock (13-8)

Class 6A

1. River Ridge (19-1)

2. Lovejoy (13-3)

3. Buford (16-3)

4. Kell (16-2)

5. Brunswick (17-0)

6. Rome (13-3)

7. Hughes (14-5)

8. Sequoyah (14-6)

9. Carrollton (17-4)

10. Sprayberry (11-5)

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy (16-2)

2. Jackson-Atlanta (10-1)

3. Forest Park (11-3)

4. Greenbrier (16-3)

5. Northside-Columbus (16-3)

6. Union Grove (16-3)

7. Calhoun (14-4)

8. Griffin (16-5)

9. Warner Robins (17-5)

10. Cass (16-3)

Class 4A

1. Jefferson (17-2)

2. Luella (16-3)

3. Carver-Columbus (13-3)

4. Baldwin (13-2)

5. Pickens (16-2)

6. Marist (15-3)

7. Arabia Mountain (13-4)

8. Heritage-Ringgold (14-4)

9. Westover (13-6)

10. Cedar Shoals (12-5)

Class 3A

1. Lumpkin County (19-1)

2. Cross Creek (14-1)

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)

4. Greater Atlanta Christian (12-5)

5. East Jackson (15-2)

6. Oconee County (12-4)

7. Pierce County (15-3)

8. Murray County (15-4)

9. Sumter County (15-6)

10. Ringgold (14-5)

Class 2A

1. Fannin County (15-2)

2. Rabun County (14-3)

3. Elbert County (17-3)

4. Swainsboro (14-0)

5. Northeast-Macon (14-5)

6. Josey (12-5)

7. Washington County (10-3)

8. Dodge County (13-2)

9. Callaway (12-4)

10. Heard County (16-4)

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’ (17-2)

2. Mount Paran Christian (13-4)

3. St. Francis (14-2)

4. Hebron Christian (16-2)

5. Wesleyan (9-5)

6. Galloway (12-5)

7. Calvary Day (14-2)

8. Darlington (15-3)

9. Trinity Christian (14-5)

10. Deerfield-Windsor (12-3)

Class A Public

1. Lake Oconee Academy (13-1)

2. Montgomery County (14-2)

3. Taylor County (15-2)

4. Screven County (13-3)

5. Bryan County (17-3)

6. Pelham (10-1)

7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (15-5)

8. Schley County (12-3)

9. Dublin (11-5)

10. Telfair County (13-3)

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Investigations
