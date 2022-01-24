Girls basketball rankings: Fannin County new No. 1 in Class 2A

The Rebels improved to 15-2 with a 57-31 victory over Pepperell last week and sit in first place in Region 7-2A with a 6-0 region record.

The door to the top spot was opened when previous No. 1 Elbert County lost to Rabun County 51-47 Saturday. Elbert County fell to No. 3, and Rabun County moved up one spot to No. 2.