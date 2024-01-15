Girls basketball rankings: Class 7A No. 1 Grayson rolls past national power IMG

The Grayson girls basketball team, in search of its first state championship, cemented its spot as the top team in Class 7A with a 73-56 victory Saturday against Florida’s IMG Academy, which was ranked as high as No. 3 in national polls.
Grayson is 16-0 overall, one of three undefeated teams in the state along with Class 6A North Forsyth and Class A Division II Montgomery County, both of which are ranked No. 2 in their classifications.
All eight teams that were ranked No. 1 last week held on to their spots. The others are River Ridge (Class 6A), Union Grove (5A), Baldwin (4A), Hebron Christian (3A), Mount Paran Christian (2A), St. Francis (A Division I) and Greenforest (A Division II). Mount Paran Christian was the only one that lost last week, dropping a 57-48 content against a Hoover team that is ranked in the top five of Alabama’s highest classification.
Three of the No. 1 teams defeated top-three opponents to keep their spots. River Ridge, seeking its second consecutive state championship, won 74-67 against then-No. 2 Buford of Class 7A. Union Grove defeated Class 4A No. 3 Stockbridge 46-42. St. Francis got a late basket to defeat No. 2 Galloway 71-70 in a rematch of last year’s state championship game, which St. Francis won 76-74 in overtime.
Six new teams moved into the top 10s. Savannah Country Day replaced Calvary Day in the Class 3A after beating the Cavaliers 46-44 Friday in a matchup of the two remaining unbeaten teams in Region 3 play. Lakeside-Evans replaced Rome in Class 6A; Callaway and Fannin County replaced Columbia and Dodge County in Class 2A; Macon County and Seminole County replaced Chattahoochee County and Manchester in Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Grayson (16-0)
2. Carrollton (14-2)
3. Buford (14-2)
4. Norcross (13-4)
5. North Paulding (15-4)
6. McEachern (11-7)
7. Archer (13-4)
8. Milton (14-2)
9. Colquitt County (14-1)
10. Mill Creek (11-4)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (13-4)
2. North Forsyth (18-0)
3. Marist (16-1)
4. Hughes (12-2)
5. New Manchester (11-4)
6. Woodward Academy (13-4)
7. Tift County (13-3)
8. Veterans (11-5)
9. Sequoyah (13-5)
10. Lakeside-Evans (13-3)
Class 5A
1. Union Grove (16-1)
2. Jackson-Atlanta (13-1)
3. Warner Robins (12-2)
4. Creekside (10-4)
5. Bradwell Institute (15-1)
6. Midtown (13-2)
7. Jefferson (16-3)
8. Statesboro (14-1)
9. Jones County (14-4)
10. Harris County (13-2)
Class 4A
1. Baldwin (13-2)
2. Hardaway (13-4)
3. Stockbridge (12-5)
4. Holy Innocents’ (8-6)
5. Southwest DeKalb (11-4)
6. Fayette County (10-3)
7. Chestatee (14-4)
8. Cherokee Bluff (14-3)
9. Heritage-Catoosa (13-4)
10. Starr’s Mill (9-5)
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian (14-2)
2. Wesleyan (13-1)
3. Pickens (17-1)
4. Carver-Columbus (11-5)
5. White County (15-3)
6. Cross Creek (12-4)
7. Dawson County (10-7)
8. Hart County (11-5)
9. Savannah Country Day (10-3)
10. Mary Persons (14-4)
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran Christian (14-3)
2. Josey (14-2)
3. Thomson (14-2)
4. Central-Macon (11-4)
5. Banks County (13-4)
6. Butler (10-5)
7. Callaway (13-1)
8. Model (14-4)
9. Murray County (12-5)
10. Fannin County (10-5)
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis (14-5)
2. Galloway (9-7)
3. Athens Christian (13-3)
4. Oglethorpe County (14-2)
5. Rabun County (14-4)
6. Lamar County (12-3)
7. Swainsboro (8-4)
8. Bryan County (13-2)
9. East Laurens (7-3)
10. Mount Pisgah Christian (10-6)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest (12-4)
2. Montgomery County (14-0)
3. Wilcox County (12-1)
4. Taylor County (15-3)
5. Early County (12-3)
6. Towns County (11-4)
7. Warren County (11-3)
8. Terrell County (10-4)
9. Macon County (10-4)
10. Seminole County (10-4)
