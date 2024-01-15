Girls basketball rankings: Class 7A No. 1 Grayson rolls past national power IMG

The Grayson girls basketball team, in search of its first state championship, cemented its spot as the top team in Class 7A with a 73-56 victory Saturday against Florida’s IMG Academy, which was ranked as high as No. 3 in national polls.

Grayson is 16-0 overall, one of three undefeated teams in the state along with Class 6A North Forsyth and Class A Division II Montgomery County, both of which are ranked No. 2 in their classifications.

All eight teams that were ranked No. 1 last week held on to their spots. The others are River Ridge (Class 6A), Union Grove (5A), Baldwin (4A), Hebron Christian (3A), Mount Paran Christian (2A), St. Francis (A Division I) and Greenforest (A Division II). Mount Paran Christian was the only one that lost last week, dropping a 57-48 content against a Hoover team that is ranked in the top five of Alabama’s highest classification.