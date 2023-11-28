GIAA’s Triplett breaks state career rushing record

Triplett finished with 3,172 yards for the season, tying the mark of Washington-Wilkes’ Daccus Turman set in 2000.

Triplett had season highs of 404 yards and seven touchdowns against Pinewood Christian on Oct. 27. His career best was 442 rushing yards against St. Andrew’s in 2021.

His 57 attempts against Valwood were a career high, though he ran 54 times against Robert Toombs Christian on Oct. 5.

Triplett averaged more than 36 carries and 264 yards per game this season.

