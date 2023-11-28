GIAA’s Triplett breaks state career rushing record

Georgia has a new all-time rushing leader.
Jordan Triplett of Frederica Academy In St. Simons rushed for 316 yards on 57 carries in his final high school game last week, a 56-30 loss to Valwood in the GIAA Class 3A semifinals.
Triplett’s career rushing total is 9,028 yards, surpassing the 8,844 of Commerce’s Monte Williams established in 1997-2000. Williams was a 2022 inaugural inductee into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.
Triplett finished with 3,172 yards for the season, tying the mark of Washington-Wilkes’ Daccus Turman set in 2000.
Triplett had season highs of 404 yards and seven touchdowns against Pinewood Christian on Oct. 27. His career best was 442 rushing yards against St. Andrew’s in 2021.
His 57 attempts against Valwood were a career high, though he ran 54 times against Robert Toombs Christian on Oct. 5.
Triplett averaged more than 36 carries and 264 yards per game this season.
