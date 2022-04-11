GHSA votes to trim by 1 class by 2024, elects Finch as president

In 2024, the largest classification will be Class 6A, and there will be 56 regions instead of 64.

Smaller regions typically result in more schools per region and closer proximity between them, which is expected to reduce travel costs and time out of class. As recently as 1998-99, the GHSA operated under only four classifications and 32 regions. The total swelled to 56 in 2016 and to 64 in 2020, partly because of an increasing number GHSA member schools, now totaling more than 450, but mostly to expand playoff opportunities for schools in all sports.

Eliminating at least one classification long had been a goal of GHSA executive director Robin Hines, though he did not have the power to dictate it. His opinion became more persuasive after state legislators sponsored multiple threatening bills this session, one that would’ve had the GHSA pay schools for travel expenses on trips of 75 miles or more.

In other business Monday, the GHSA voted to:

-Exempt out-of-zone students from counting against the multiplier if they entered their schools’ feeder schools in fifth grade or sooner. The GHSA counts out-of-zone students three times when determining a school’s classification, which is based primarily on enrollment.

-Allow public and charter schools to choose their feeder zone for purposes of defining an out-of-zone student. A private or charter school previously was bound by the public-school district in which the school resided.

-Provide a third state championship division in lacrosse.

-Allow girls wrestling to increase its number of weight classes to 14 from 10 and playing dates to 20 from six.

-Make hard courts mandatory for tennis matches unless both teams agree to another court surface.