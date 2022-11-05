GHSA Volleyball State Championship Saturday Roundup

“I’m still just thinking back to how we came away with it,” said Spartans head coach Rachel VanderPol. “We were down the first set and dropped it and then were trailing 12-21 in the second set and then once we got that one we continued trying to build momentum.”

The Spartans won their first-ever state title last season in Class 3A and secured back-to-back crowns out of a Class 5A gauntlet of premier programs. Coach VanderPol challenged her team by scheduling the state’s top brass throughout the year and this paid off, not only the championship, but also in the Spartans’ 3-2 semifinal win over a decorated McIntosh program that was looking for its fifth state title since 2017 this season.