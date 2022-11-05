GHSA Volleyball State Championship Saturday Roundup

The GHSA Volleyball State Championships returned to the Lakepoint Sports Complex Champions Center on Saturday for Day 2 of the finals and crowned the Class 4A-7A state champions. In the Class 5A finals, Greater Atlanta Christian faced off with Area 6 rival Chattahoochee for the fourth time this season—and third time in the last month—and rallied back after dropping the first set to close out a thrilling and gritty 3-1 victory (21-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-18).
“I’m still just thinking back to how we came away with it,” said Spartans head coach Rachel VanderPol. “We were down the first set and dropped it and then were trailing 12-21 in the second set and then once we got that one we continued trying to build momentum.”
The Spartans won their first-ever state title last season in Class 3A and secured back-to-back crowns out of a Class 5A gauntlet of premier programs. Coach VanderPol challenged her team by scheduling the state’s top brass throughout the year and this paid off, not only the championship, but also in the Spartans’ 3-2 semifinal win over a decorated McIntosh program that was looking for its fifth state title since 2017 this season.
Chattahoochee’s defense challenged Greater Atlanta Christian throughout the match and the Cougars used the ability to double team weapons like the Spartans’ kills leader Gracie Rose. Libero Maddie Burrough was pivotal in feeding Rose to keep the Cougars occupied and the Spartans’ depth at the net came through with Janie-Kate Stinchcomb, Naya Ohuabunwa, Kennedy Seymour and junior Kailey Maine adding significant contributions. After weathering a nine-point deficit and rallying to take the second set, the Spartans were faced with a 24-20 uphill climb in the third set and they came away with another 26-24 win. Then in the fourth set, coach VanderPol told her team to think back to the dominant fourth set they had against McIntosh last Saturday and they closed out the title with a 25-18 victory. Rose finished with a team-high 15 kills and 12 digs, Burrough finished with three aces and 44 assists. Ohuabunwa racked up a team-high five blocks and 10 kills, Seymour finished with 11 kills and Lily Owenby had 11 digs to lead Greater Atlanta Christian.