GHSA Volleyball State Championship Roundup

In Class AA/A Public, Pace Academy survived a 3-2 victory over Gordon Lee to claim its fourth-straight state title. The Knights took the first two sets 25-18 before Gordon Lee’s 25-18 third-set victory and 25-23 win in the fourth set forced a decisive fifth set that went to Pace Academy 15-8. Gordon Lee was making its first-ever championship appearance and finished the season 27-12.

Class 3A saw the Westminster Wildcats close out a flawless postseason run with a decisive 3-0 sweep of Morgan County (25-16, 25-11, 25-10). The victory gives the Wildcats their ninth all-time state championship, and first since 2016.