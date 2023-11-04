GHSA Volleyball State Championship Results from Saturday

The Warriors were led by senior Nikol Antova, who finished with a team-high 17 kills and concluded the postseason with 78 total kills. Teammate Sarah Boyle added seven kills and the Warriors’ defense thwarted the Raiders’ own firepower.

“The confidence we played with today came from how well we have been playing these last two months,” said North Cobb head coach Stephen Sansing. “They played great today and our defense has been a strength for us all season long.”

The two teams went back and forth in the first set before Antova secured the 25-23 victory with her team’s final two points in the set. Walton responded in the second set—jumping out to a 5-0 lead and growing it to 20-10 before capping a 25-14 victory.

Tied 1-1, North Cobb broke open a 9-9 tie with a 12-5 run to go up 21-15 and clinched a 25-15 third-set victory on a serving error by the Raiders. North Cobb opened up a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and forced a Walton timeout and then took a 10-6 lead on the longest rally of the match. North Cobb had four serves go out of bounds in the final set, but Antova continued to dominate the net and Carys Sanabaria sparked the Warriors with a kill and block to push the lead to 15-10. North Cobb enjoyed a late 22-15 lead and got its final three points on back-to-back errors and a Walton serve that went into the net to clinch the title.

Class 5A

No. 1 ranked McIntosh pulled out its third-straight five-set victory of the postseason to defeat two-time defending state champion Greater Atlanta Christian and capture its seventh all-time state title and first since 2020 when the program won four-straight. The Chiefs scored a 3-2 road win over top-seeded Jefferson in the quarterfinals and then defeated Kell 3-2 in the semifinals before closing out a 15-13 fifth-set win over the Spartans. GAC took the first set 25-19 and McIntosh went up 2-1 after a 25-16 win in the second and narrow 25-23 third-set victory. The Spartans forced a fifth set with a decisive 25-15 win in the fourth before the Chiefs secured the victory. McIntosh finishes the season 31-10 and did not fall to a single opponent within Class 5A. The Spartans carried a 12-match win-streak into the finals and finish the year 33-8.

Class 4A

Pace Academy rallied back after dropping the first two sets and defeated rival Lovett in the Class 4A finals for the second-straight season to become the first program in state history to capture a seventh-straight championship. The Knights previously defeated Lovett 2-0 and 3-0 during the regular season and advanced through the first four rounds of this year’s playoffs without dropping a set. Lovett opened up a 1-0 lead with its 25-19 win in the first set and closed out a 25-20 win to take a 2-0 lead. Pace Academy responded with a 25-20 win in the third set and stormed to a 25-10 win in the fourth set before it closed out a 15-11 championship-clinching fifth. The Knights finish the season 37-3 with an 18-match win-streak.