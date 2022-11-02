GHSA Volleyball State Championship Preview

In Class 6A, top seeds Pope and Sequoyah will clash after conquering the playoff field. When the teams met back on Aug. 25, Pope was able to win in four sets and the Greyhounds have swept the past four rounds of opponents. As for the Chiefs, they battled past Alexander, Alpharetta, St. Pius X and North Forsyth to reach the finals and are seeking their first state title since 2014. Pope previously won its fourth all-time championship in 2018.

Reigning Class 3A state champion Greater Atlanta Christian is back in the finals after jumping up to Class 5A this season and will take on Region 6 counterpart Chattahoochee—which is one win away from finally achieving its elusive first-ever crown. GAC battled past McIntosh in a five-set thriller in the semifinals, while Chattahoochee bounced Jefferson out with a 3-1 victory. Saturday’s battle will mark the fourth time that the Spartans and Cougars have squared off this season. Greater Atlanta Christian won the first and third meeting, while Chattahoochee came away with a 2-0 win in between to split the series. As a result, Greater Atlanta Christian has a 5-4 edge in sets won in the three previous meetings.