GHSA Volleyball State Championship Friday Roundup

High School Sports Blog
30 minutes ago

Tallulah Falls closed out top-ranked Mt. Bethel 3-1 [25-20, 25-27, 25-14, 25-20] in the Class A championship to capture its first-ever state title and clinched the decisive fourth set with back-to-back aces by Addy McCoy. The senior middle hitter was pivotal in the Indians’ historic 2022 season and helped the program achieve its first-ever region title last month before coming up big over the course of the postseason run. On Friday, Mt. Bethel jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first set, but Tallulah Falls responded and tied it up 11-11 and 16-16 before taking the set with a 9-4 burst. Mt. Bethel went up 18-10 in the second set and survived a furious 11-3 rally by Tallulah Falls before escaping with a 27-25 set win.

With the match tied 1-1, Mt. Bethel again came out strong and took a 12-7 lead, but Tallulah Falls orchestrated 16-straight points before closing out a 25-14 lead. The fourth set was tight throughout and Mt. Bethel saw its 13-12 lead shift in Tallulah Falls’ favor and the Indians closed out the match with the McCoy aces.

“If we manage to hold onto those leads, it is a different outcome,” Mt. Bethel head coach Paul Stevens told the Marietta Daily Journal following the match. “At the end of the day, I am so proud of these girls and the season they’ve had. I know it stings right now, but when a little bit of time passes, they will look back on this season as a whole and what they accomplished. I know they will hold their heads high.”

