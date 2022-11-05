GHSA Volleyball State Championship Friday Roundup

With the match tied 1-1, Mt. Bethel again came out strong and took a 12-7 lead, but Tallulah Falls orchestrated 16-straight points before closing out a 25-14 lead. The fourth set was tight throughout and Mt. Bethel saw its 13-12 lead shift in Tallulah Falls’ favor and the Indians closed out the match with the McCoy aces.

“If we manage to hold onto those leads, it is a different outcome,” Mt. Bethel head coach Paul Stevens told the Marietta Daily Journal following the match. “At the end of the day, I am so proud of these girls and the season they’ve had. I know it stings right now, but when a little bit of time passes, they will look back on this season as a whole and what they accomplished. I know they will hold their heads high.”