GHSA Volleyball Playoffs schedule/scores

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

The 2022 GHSA Volleyball State playoffs begin the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Wednesday, Oct. 19 with 112 total matches across the seven classifications. The field narrows down to 16 teams per class in the second round and will be played this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22. The quarterfinals resume on Tuesday and Wednesday the following week and the semifinals for all the classes will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29. Once the finals matchups are set, the action will return to Lakepoint Sports Complex Champions Center for two days of championship action that will start Friday, Nov. 4 with a three-match lineup before Saturday’s four match finale.

Class 7A

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 18

R5#3 North Cobb at R6#2 West Forsyth

R8#4 Dacula at R7#1 North Gwinnett

R3#3 Harrison at R4#2 Archer

R2#4 Campbell at R1#1 Richmond Hill

R6#3 Denmark at R5#2 Cherokee

R7#4 Duluth at R8#1 Buford

R4#3 Parkview at R3#2 Marietta

R1#4 Colquitt County at R2#1 East Coweta

R1#3 Valdosta at R2#2 Carrollton

R4#4 Grayson at R3#1 Hillgrove

R7#3 Peachtree Ridge at R8#2 Mill Creek

R6#4 Forsyth Central at R5#1 Walton

R2#3 Westlake at R1#2 Lowndes

R3#4 North Paulding at R4#1 Brookwood

R8#3 Mountain View at R7#2 Norcross

R5#4 Kennesaw Mountain at R6#1 Lambert

Second Round

Friday, Oct. 22

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 5 (6:30 p.m.)

Class 6A

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 19

R5#3 East Paulding at R6#2 Etowah

R8#4 Gainesville at R7#1 Pope

R3#3 Rockdale County at R4#2 Dunwoody

R2#4 South Effingham at R1#1 Houston County

R6#3 Allatoona at R5#2 Paulding County

R7#4 Johns Creek at R8#1 Jackson County

R4#3 Marist at R3#2 Jonesboro

R1#4 Veterans at R2#1 Effingham County

R1#3 Tift County at R2#2 Glynn Academy

R4#4 Riverwood at R3#1 Woodward Academy

R7#3 Lassiter at R8#2 North Forsyth

R6#4 Woodstock at R5#1 Newnan

R2#3 Lakeside-Evans at R1#2 Lee County

R3#4 Morrow at R4#1 St. Pius

R8#3 Lanier at R7#2 Alpharetta

R5#4 Alexander at R6#1 Sequoyah

Second Round

Oct. 22

Quarterfinals

Oct. 26

Semifinals

Oct. 29

Championship

Nov. 5 (4 p.m.)

Class 5A

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 18

R5#3 Tri-Cities at R6#2 Chattahoochee

R8#4 Loganville at R7#1 Dalton

R3#3 Northside-Columbus at R4#2 Decatur

R2#4 Dutchtown at R1#1 Greenbrier

R6#3 Kell at R5#2 Midtown

R7#4 Cass at R8#1 Jefferson

R4#3 Arabia Mountain at R3#2 Harris County

R1#4 Bradwell Institute at R2#1 Locust Grove

R1#3 Ware County at R2#2 Ola

R4#4 Tucker at R3#1 McIntosh

R7#3 Calhoun at R8#2 Winder-Barrow

R6#4 Cambridge at R5#1 Villa Rica

R2#3 Eagle’s Landing at R1#2 Statesboro

R3#4 Northgate at R4#1 Chamblee

R8#3 Flowery Branch at R7#2 Cartersville

R5#4 Jackson-Atlanta at R6#1 Greater Atlanta Christian

Second Round

Oct. 22

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

Semifinals

Oct. 29

Championship

Nov. 5 (1:30 p.m.)

Class 4A

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 19

R5#3 Lovett at R6#2 Southwest DeKalb

R8#4 North Oconee at R7#1 Sonoraville

R3#3 Wayne County at R4#2 Griffin

R2#4 Fayette County at R1#1 Shaw

R6#3 Riverdale at R5#2 Westminster

R7#4 Southeast Whitfield at R8#1 Cherokee Bluff

R4#3 Stockbridge at R3#2 Southeast Bulloch

R1#4 Baldwin at R2#1 Whitewater

R1#3 Perry at R2#2 Starr’s Mill

R4#4 Woodland-Stockbridge at R3#1 Islands

R7#3 Heritage-Catoosa at R8#2 Chestatee

R6#4 Stephenson at R5#1 Pace Academy

R2#3 Trinity Christian at R1#2 Hardaway

R3#4 New Hampstead at R4#1 Hardaway

R8#3 North Hall at R7#2 Central-Carroll

R5#4 Holy Innocents’ at R6#1 Walnut Grove

Second Round

Oct. 22

Quarterfinals

Oct. 26

Semifinals

Oct. 29

Championship

Nov. 5 (11 a.m.)

Class 3A

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 18

R5#3 Cedar Grove at R6#2 Bremen

R8#4 Monroe Area at R7#1 White County

R3#3 Savannah Country Day at R4#2 Richmond Academy

R2#4 Peach County at R1#1 Columbus

R6#3 Adairsville at R5#2 Carver-Atlanta

R7#4 Lumpkin County at R8#1 Oconee County

R4#3 Harlem at R3#2 St. Vincent’s

R1#4 Crisp County at R2#1 Jackson

R1#3 Carver-Columbus at R2#2 Mary Persons

R4#4 Salem at R3#1 Savannah Christian

R7#3 Dawson County at R8#2 Hebron Christian

R6#4 Coahulla Creek at R5#1 Sandy Creek

R2#3 Pike County at R1#2 Thomasville

R3#4 Calvary Day at R4#1 Morgan County

R8#3 Hart County at R7#2 Wesleyan

R5#4 Douglass at R6#1 LaFayette

Second Round

Oct. 22

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

Semifinals

Oct. 29

Championship

Nov. 4 (8 p.m.)

Class 2A

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 19

R5#3 Towers at R6#2 North Cobb Christian

R8#4 Fellowship Christian at R7#1 Fannin County

R3#3 Toombs County at R4#2 Tech Career

R2#4 Spencer at R1#1 ACE Charter

R6#3 Walker at R5#2 South Atlanta

R7#4 North Murray at R8#1 Athens Academy

R4#3 Johnson-Augusta at R3#2 Appling County

R1#4 Northeast at R2#1 Landmark Christian

R1#3 Cook at R2#2 Eagle’s Landing Christian

R4#4 Putnam County at R3#1 Savannah Arts

R7#3 Model at R8#2 Providence Christian

R6#4 KIPP Atlanta R5#1 Elite Scholars Academy

R2#3 Callaway at R1#2 Central-Macon

R3#4 Pierce County at R4#1 Davidson Fine Arts

R8#3 Union County at R7#2 Murray County

R5#4 Drew Charter at R6#1 Mt. Paran Christian

Second Round

Oct. 22

Quarterfinals

Oct. 26

Semifinals

Oct. 29

Championship

Nov. 4 (5:30 p.m.)

Class A

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 18

R5#3 Lake Oconee Academy at R6#2 Mt. Pisgah

R8#4 Athens Christian at R7#1 Armuchee

R3#3 Bryan County at R4#2 Heard County

R2#4 Central-Talbotton at R1#1 Quitman County

R6#3 Galloway at R5#2 Aquinas

R7#4 Darlington at R8#1 Tallulah Falls

R4#3 Lamar County at R3#2 Savannah

R1#4 Early County at R2#1 Chattahoochee County

R1#3 Mitchell County at R2#2 Taylor County

R4#4 Greenville at R3#1 Woodville-Tompkins

R7#3 Peperrell at R8#2 Prince Avenue Christian

R6#4 Mt. Vernon at R5#1 Oglethorpe County

R2#3 Crawford County at R1#2 Brooks County

R3#4 McIntosh County Academy at R4#1 Temple

R8#3 Rabun County at R7#2 Dade County

R5#4 Social Circle at R6#1 Mt. Bethel

Second Round

Oct. 22

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

Semifinals

Oct. 29

Championship

Nov. 4 (3 p.m.)

