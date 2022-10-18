GHSA Volleyball Playoffs schedule/scores

The 2022 GHSA Volleyball State playoffs begin the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Wednesday, Oct. 19 with 112 total matches across the seven classifications. The field narrows down to 16 teams per class in the second round and will be played this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22. The quarterfinals resume on Tuesday and Wednesday the following week and the semifinals for all the classes will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29. Once the finals matchups are set, the action will return to Lakepoint Sports Complex Champions Center for two days of championship action that will start Friday, Nov. 4 with a three-match lineup before Saturday’s four match finale.