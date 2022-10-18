GHSA Volleyball Playoffs schedule/scores

The 2022 GHSA Volleyball State playoffs begin the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Wednesday, Oct. 19 with 112 total matches across the seven classifications. The field narrows down to 16 teams per class in the second round and will be played this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22. The quarterfinals resume on Tuesday and Wednesday the following week and the semifinals for all the classes will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29. Once the finals matchups are set, the action will return to Lakepoint Sports Complex Champions Center for two days of championship action that will start Friday, Nov. 4 with a three-match lineup before Saturday’s four match finale.
Class 7A
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 18
R5#3 North Cobb at R6#2 West Forsyth
R8#4 Dacula at R7#1 North Gwinnett
R3#3 Harrison at R4#2 Archer
R2#4 Campbell at R1#1 Richmond Hill
R6#3 Denmark at R5#2 Cherokee
R7#4 Duluth at R8#1 Buford
R4#3 Parkview at R3#2 Marietta
R1#4 Colquitt County at R2#1 East Coweta
R1#3 Valdosta at R2#2 Carrollton
R4#4 Grayson at R3#1 Hillgrove
R7#3 Peachtree Ridge at R8#2 Mill Creek
R6#4 Forsyth Central at R5#1 Walton
R2#3 Westlake at R1#2 Lowndes
R3#4 North Paulding at R4#1 Brookwood
R8#3 Mountain View at R7#2 Norcross
R5#4 Kennesaw Mountain at R6#1 Lambert
Second Round
Friday, Oct. 22
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Semifinals
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 5 (6:30 p.m.)
Class 6A
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 19
R5#3 East Paulding at R6#2 Etowah
R8#4 Gainesville at R7#1 Pope
R3#3 Rockdale County at R4#2 Dunwoody
R2#4 South Effingham at R1#1 Houston County
R6#3 Allatoona at R5#2 Paulding County
R7#4 Johns Creek at R8#1 Jackson County
R4#3 Marist at R3#2 Jonesboro
R1#4 Veterans at R2#1 Effingham County
R1#3 Tift County at R2#2 Glynn Academy
R4#4 Riverwood at R3#1 Woodward Academy
R7#3 Lassiter at R8#2 North Forsyth
R6#4 Woodstock at R5#1 Newnan
R2#3 Lakeside-Evans at R1#2 Lee County
R3#4 Morrow at R4#1 St. Pius
R8#3 Lanier at R7#2 Alpharetta
R5#4 Alexander at R6#1 Sequoyah
Second Round
Oct. 22
Quarterfinals
Oct. 26
Semifinals
Oct. 29
Championship
Nov. 5 (4 p.m.)
Class 5A
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 18
R5#3 Tri-Cities at R6#2 Chattahoochee
R8#4 Loganville at R7#1 Dalton
R3#3 Northside-Columbus at R4#2 Decatur
R2#4 Dutchtown at R1#1 Greenbrier
R6#3 Kell at R5#2 Midtown
R7#4 Cass at R8#1 Jefferson
R4#3 Arabia Mountain at R3#2 Harris County
R1#4 Bradwell Institute at R2#1 Locust Grove
R1#3 Ware County at R2#2 Ola
R4#4 Tucker at R3#1 McIntosh
R7#3 Calhoun at R8#2 Winder-Barrow
R6#4 Cambridge at R5#1 Villa Rica
R2#3 Eagle’s Landing at R1#2 Statesboro
R3#4 Northgate at R4#1 Chamblee
R8#3 Flowery Branch at R7#2 Cartersville
R5#4 Jackson-Atlanta at R6#1 Greater Atlanta Christian
Second Round
Oct. 22
Quarterfinals
Oct. 25
Semifinals
Oct. 29
Championship
Nov. 5 (1:30 p.m.)
Class 4A
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 19
R5#3 Lovett at R6#2 Southwest DeKalb
R8#4 North Oconee at R7#1 Sonoraville
R3#3 Wayne County at R4#2 Griffin
R2#4 Fayette County at R1#1 Shaw
R6#3 Riverdale at R5#2 Westminster
R7#4 Southeast Whitfield at R8#1 Cherokee Bluff
R4#3 Stockbridge at R3#2 Southeast Bulloch
R1#4 Baldwin at R2#1 Whitewater
R1#3 Perry at R2#2 Starr’s Mill
R4#4 Woodland-Stockbridge at R3#1 Islands
R7#3 Heritage-Catoosa at R8#2 Chestatee
R6#4 Stephenson at R5#1 Pace Academy
R2#3 Trinity Christian at R1#2 Hardaway
R3#4 New Hampstead at R4#1 Hardaway
R8#3 North Hall at R7#2 Central-Carroll
R5#4 Holy Innocents’ at R6#1 Walnut Grove
Second Round
Oct. 22
Quarterfinals
Oct. 26
Semifinals
Oct. 29
Championship
Nov. 5 (11 a.m.)
Class 3A
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 18
R5#3 Cedar Grove at R6#2 Bremen
R8#4 Monroe Area at R7#1 White County
R3#3 Savannah Country Day at R4#2 Richmond Academy
R2#4 Peach County at R1#1 Columbus
R6#3 Adairsville at R5#2 Carver-Atlanta
R7#4 Lumpkin County at R8#1 Oconee County
R4#3 Harlem at R3#2 St. Vincent’s
R1#4 Crisp County at R2#1 Jackson
R1#3 Carver-Columbus at R2#2 Mary Persons
R4#4 Salem at R3#1 Savannah Christian
R7#3 Dawson County at R8#2 Hebron Christian
R6#4 Coahulla Creek at R5#1 Sandy Creek
R2#3 Pike County at R1#2 Thomasville
R3#4 Calvary Day at R4#1 Morgan County
R8#3 Hart County at R7#2 Wesleyan
R5#4 Douglass at R6#1 LaFayette
Second Round
Oct. 22
Quarterfinals
Oct. 25
Semifinals
Oct. 29
Championship
Nov. 4 (8 p.m.)
Class 2A
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 19
R5#3 Towers at R6#2 North Cobb Christian
R8#4 Fellowship Christian at R7#1 Fannin County
R3#3 Toombs County at R4#2 Tech Career
R2#4 Spencer at R1#1 ACE Charter
R6#3 Walker at R5#2 South Atlanta
R7#4 North Murray at R8#1 Athens Academy
R4#3 Johnson-Augusta at R3#2 Appling County
R1#4 Northeast at R2#1 Landmark Christian
R1#3 Cook at R2#2 Eagle’s Landing Christian
R4#4 Putnam County at R3#1 Savannah Arts
R7#3 Model at R8#2 Providence Christian
R6#4 KIPP Atlanta R5#1 Elite Scholars Academy
R2#3 Callaway at R1#2 Central-Macon
R3#4 Pierce County at R4#1 Davidson Fine Arts
R8#3 Union County at R7#2 Murray County
R5#4 Drew Charter at R6#1 Mt. Paran Christian
Second Round
Oct. 22
Quarterfinals
Oct. 26
Semifinals
Oct. 29
Championship
Nov. 4 (5:30 p.m.)
Class A
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 18
R5#3 Lake Oconee Academy at R6#2 Mt. Pisgah
R8#4 Athens Christian at R7#1 Armuchee
R3#3 Bryan County at R4#2 Heard County
R2#4 Central-Talbotton at R1#1 Quitman County
R6#3 Galloway at R5#2 Aquinas
R7#4 Darlington at R8#1 Tallulah Falls
R4#3 Lamar County at R3#2 Savannah
R1#4 Early County at R2#1 Chattahoochee County
R1#3 Mitchell County at R2#2 Taylor County
R4#4 Greenville at R3#1 Woodville-Tompkins
R7#3 Peperrell at R8#2 Prince Avenue Christian
R6#4 Mt. Vernon at R5#1 Oglethorpe County
R2#3 Crawford County at R1#2 Brooks County
R3#4 McIntosh County Academy at R4#1 Temple
R8#3 Rabun County at R7#2 Dade County
R5#4 Social Circle at R6#1 Mt. Bethel
Second Round
Oct. 22
Quarterfinals
Oct. 25
Semifinals
Oct. 29
Championship
Nov. 4 (3 p.m.)
