GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship updates from Wednesday

Fannin County entered championship Wednesday in second place and trailing Lovett 146.5 to 136. But the Rebels rallied with a state championship from Blake Summers (106), a second-place finish from Corbin Davenport (152) and third place finishes from Kiana Henson (120) and McCay Turner (160) to capture the program’s first title.

Before the team duals earlier this season, Mount Pisgah had never won a wrestling state championship. Now – after a 256-point performance in the Class 1A traditional wrestling state championships – Pisgah is a champion again. The Patriots had four of five wrestlers in title bouts win state championships – Josh Noble (113 pounds), Tyler Nelson (132), Joey Bertrand (152) and David Bertrand (170).