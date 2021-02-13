GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship updates from Saturday

Three Camden County wrestlers won individual state championships and propelled the Wildcats to their seventh consecutive GHSA traditional wrestling state championship in the closing bouts at the Centreplex in Macon Saturday.
Riley Dahlgren (120 pounds), Konlin Weaver (126) and Kaleb Clark (132) won Class 7A individual state championships while Matt Morton placed third in the 113-pound bracket, Anthony Doyle placed second in the 138-pound bracket, Cahmari Johnson placed second in the 170-pound bracket and Garrett Gaston finished second in the 220-pound bracket. The Wildcats (253.5) finished ahead of West Forsyth (152.2), Lambert (117.5) and Colquitt County/North Forsyth (105).
Woodland-Cartersville won its third consecutive traditional title with a 242-point performance, finishing ahead of Cass (202), Woodward Academy (182) and Harris County (166). Four Woodland wrestlers – Caden McCrary (138), Caleb Henson (152), Colby Cochran (160) and Jaxon Smith (195) – won individual state championships to lead the Wildcats.
See the team standings and top-3 wrestlers in each weight class below or follow the LINK to see the full results.
Final Team Standings
Class 7A
1. Camden County (253.5) 2. West Forsyth (152.5) 3. Lambert (117.5) 4. Colquitt County/North Forsyth (105.0) 6. Lowndes (103.5)
Class 5A
1. Woodland-Cartersville (243) 2. Cass (202) 3. Woodward Academy (182) 4. Harris County (166) 5. Ola (162.5)
Class 7A
106 pounds: 1. Hunter McCullough, Lowndes, Reed Walker, West Forsyth 3. Daniel Fredericks, Camden County
113 pounds: 1. Jacob Silka, Cherokee 2. Noah Danforth, West Forsyth 3. Matt Morton, Camden County
120 pounds: 1. Riley Dahlgren, Camden County 2. Wade Hipp, Archer 3. Dominic DiTomasso, Lowndes
126 pounds: 1. Konlin Weaver, Camden County 2. Connor Powell, Hillgrove 3. Ethan Sellers, Colquitt County
132 pounds: 1. Kaleb Clark, Camden County 2. Kade Johnson, Cherokee 3. Lex Hennebaul, Mountain View
138 pounds: 1. Clinton Gilbert, Collins Hill 2. Anthony Doyle, Camden County 3. Jacob Zearfoss, Lambert
145 pounds: 1. Jeremy Paradice, Colquitt County 2. Dylan Lobdell, Lambert 3. Florin Myndresku, Archer
152 pounds: 1. Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth 2. Christian Cartier, Roswell 3. Logan Madsen, Walton
160 pounds: 1. Ethan Rickert, West Forsyth 2. Ethan Culbreth, Denmark 3. Joey Bambinelli, Mill Creek
170 pounds: 1. Ben Williams, Milton 2. CahMari Johnson, Camden County 3. Armond Jones, Mountain View
182 pounds: 1. Avery Krippner, Forsyth Central, 2. Tristan Graham, North Forsyth 3. Richard Ransom, Collins Hill
195 pounds: 1. Landen Moss, Brookwood 2. Zac Redecker, Forsyth Central 3. Tyler Rush, Dunwoody
220 pounds: 1. Jonathan Chesser, Walton 2. Garrett Gaston, Camden County 3. Dylan Spelios, East Coweta
285 pounds: 1. Dylan Fairchild, West Forsyth 2. Thomas Dossett, Lambert 3. Anthony Yancey, Camden County
Class 5A
106 pounds: 1. Colby McBride, Woodward Academy 2. Tristan Malette, Locust Grove 3. Hayden Santora, Woodland-Cartersville
113 pounds: 1. Gavin Hayes, Ola 2. Oran Decker, Harris County 3. Jake Crapps, Cass
120 pounds: 1. Cole Hunt, Cass 2. Conner Kimbrough, Ola 3. Davin Lundquist, Harris County
126 pounds: 1. Amantee Mills, Stone Mountain 2. Bryce Krensho, Cass 3. Reese Jones, Ola
132 pounds: 1. Tucker Kinsaul, Harris County 2. Eli Doolittle, Cass 3. Dakota Williamson, Greenbrier
138 pounds: 1. Caden McCrary, Woodland-Cartersville 2. Tyler Knight, Cass 3. Latrell Schafer, Veterans
145 pounds: 1. Michael Kilic, Woodward Academy 2. Cage Leddon, Locust Grove 3. Isaac Green, Calhoun
152 pounds: 1. Caleb Henson, Woodland-Cartersville 2. Grant Monroe, Harris County 3. Tanner Vorse, Veterans
160 pounds: 1. Colby Cochran, Woodland-Cartersville 2. Zach McKnight, Cass 3. Jacob Helms, Walnut Grove
170 pounds: 1. Gunner Filipowicx, Woodward Academy 2. Christopher Newman, Ola 3. Ethan Kasler, Starr’s Mill
182 pounds: 1. Matthew Singleton, Woodward Academy 2. Alexander Troy, Union Grove 3. Jonathan Paramore, Walnut Grove
195 pounds: 1. Jaxon Smith, Woodland-Cartersville 2. Alvin Emfinger, Harris County 3. Ben Valdes, Woodward Academy
220 pounds: 1. Noah Hoffmeier, Cass 2. Brian Stratford, Loganville 3. Charles Higdon, Woodland-Cartersville
285 pounds: 1. Beau Shugarts, Greenbrier 2. Shadre Hurst, Cartersville 3. Jesus Riano, Coffee
