GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship updates from Saturday

Riley Dahlgren (120 pounds), Konlin Weaver (126) and Kaleb Clark (132) won Class 7A individual state championships while Matt Morton placed third in the 113-pound bracket, Anthony Doyle placed second in the 138-pound bracket, Cahmari Johnson placed second in the 170-pound bracket and Garrett Gaston finished second in the 220-pound bracket. The Wildcats (253.5) finished ahead of West Forsyth (152.2), Lambert (117.5) and Colquitt County/North Forsyth (105).

Woodland-Cartersville won its third consecutive traditional title with a 242-point performance, finishing ahead of Cass (202), Woodward Academy (182) and Harris County (166). Four Woodland wrestlers – Caden McCrary (138), Caleb Henson (152), Colby Cochran (160) and Jaxon Smith (195) – won individual state championships to lead the Wildcats.