GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship updates from Friday

Archer's Samuel Bullard battles Camden County's Elerenzo Roberson in a 138-pound weight class during the GHSA State Dual Wrestling Championship in 2014 in Macon. Bullard won by a 6-5 decision.
High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Seth EllerbeeScore Atlanta

Jefferson’s victory in the 4A traditional state championship at the Centreplex in Macon accounted for the Dragons’ 42nd overall wrestling championship and its 22nd traditional championship.

The Dragons entered Friday with eight wrestlers trying for individual state championships and three -- Chaz McDonald (106 pounds), David Dollar (113), Luke Cochran (170) -- won their title bouts. Jefferson (265 points) finished ahead of North Oconee (177), Flowery Branch (150) and West Laurens (117.5).

Buford won back-to-back Class 5A traditional wrestling championships in 2017 and 2018 and after reclassifying to 6A this season, the Wolves have staked their claim to a new classification. One Buford wrestler -- 106-pound Ryan Ibold -- won his title bout with Tyler Henley placing third in the 126-pound bracket and Nick Cambria taking runner-up in the 132-pound bracket.

See the team standings and top-3 wrestlers in each weight class below or follow the LINK to see the full results.

Final Team Standings

Class 6A

1. Buford (183) 2. Lassiter (171) 3. Richmond Hill (138.5) 4. Cambridge (129) 5. Brunswick (125.5)

Class 4A

1. Jefferson (265) 2. North Oconee (177) 3. Flowery Branch (150) 4. West Laurens (117.5) 5. Central-Carroll (108)

Individual Standings

Class 6A

106 pounds: 1. Rylan Ibold, Buford 2. Colin Dragon, Richmond Hill 3. Jairon Jarrett, Creekview

113 pounds: 1. Blake Brooks, Evans 2. Cabe Doker, Lanier 3. Conner Nevin, Effingham County

120 pounds: 1. Kaleb, Valdosta, 2. Kadry Shaddix, South Paulding 3. Josh Sanders, Sprayberry

126 pounds: 1. Jacob Seymour, South Paulding 2. Joey Robinson, Pope 3. Tyler Henley, Buford

132 pounds: 1. David Panone, Lassiter 2. Nick Cambria, Buford 3. Cullen Kane, Cambridge

138 pounds: 1. Andrew Cory, Creekview 2. Carson Thorne, Sequoyah 3. Tyler Lamon, Valdosta

145 pounds: 1. Hunter Noland, Dalton 2. Patrick Parlato, Kell 3. Jeremiah Dawson, Brunswick

152 pounds: 1. Dawson Mathews, Alexander 2. Sebastian Shered, Cambridge 3. Jackson Eller, Evans

160 pounds: 1. Robert Weston, Lassiter 2. Dylan Burton, Alexander 3. Anthony Taylor, Richmond Hill

170 pounds: 1. Tate Evans, Richmond Hill 2. Zyan Hall, Wheeler 3. Evan Kurtz, Cambridge

182 pounds: 1. Jackson Wakeland, Glynn Academy 2. Brayden Bell, South Effingham 3. Will Parker, Heritage

195 pounds: 1. Josh McCutchen, Valdosta 2. Kaleb Walley, Rockdale County 3. Bryant Wilkinson, Rome

220 pounds: 1. Brock Bibbee, Carrollton 2. Connor McHugh, Cambridge 3. Jesse Martin, Alexander

285 pounds: 1. Madden Sanker, South Paulding 2. Francisco Valle, Lassiter 3. William Abbott, Brunswick

Class 4A

106 pounds: 1. Chaz McDonald, Jefferson 2. Jonathan McDaniel, Shaw 3. Tyler Nyguyen, Columbus

113 pounds: 1. Davis Dollar, Jefferson 2. Aidan Fincher, Flowery Branch 3. Victor Pineda, Northwest Whitfield

120 pounds: 1. Malik Hardy, Spencer 2. Thomas Termini, Marist 3. Tyson Thurmond, Jefferson

126 pounds: 1. Riso Webb, Southeast Whitfield 2. Jarrett Greene, Flowery Branch 3. Cody Lee, East Hall

132 pounds: 1. Beau Branand, North Oconee 2. Davis Dendy, Jefferson 3. Chavis Watson, Baldwin

138 pounds: 1. Josh Kincaid, Madison County 2. Mason Mingus, Jefferson 3. Tyler Secoy, Columbus

145 pounds: 1. Seth Larson, Flowery Branch, 2. Ayers Honiotes, Jefferson 3. Brannen Moss, Perry

152 pounds: 1. Sam Johnson, North Oconee 2. Hoke Poe-Hogan, Jefferson 3. Aiden Raymer, Ridgeland

160 pounds: 1. Aaton Sheffield, Central-Carroll 2. Creed Thomas, Jefferson 3. Ezekiel Harris, Benedictine

170 pounds: 1. Luke Cochran, Jefferson 2. Greyson Clark, West Laurens 3. Marquis Sanabria, Shaw

182 pounds: 1. Nolan Pozzobon, Marist 2. Gavin Bloom, North Oconee 3. Jayden Santiago, Northwest Whitfield

195 pounds: 1. Shoshoni Williams, Perry 2. Daiman Banta, Northwest Whitfield 3. Evan Guyton, West Laurens

220 pounds: Jose Leon, Southeast Whitfield 2. Zach Brown, Heritage-Catoosa 3. Clay Anderson, Flowery Branch

285 pounds: 1. Chase Horne, West Laurens 2. Devoris Calvin, Dougherty County 3. Ashton Hefner, North Oconee

