GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship updates from Friday

Jefferson’s victory in the 4A traditional state championship at the Centreplex in Macon accounted for the Dragons’ 42nd overall wrestling championship and its 22nd traditional championship.
The Dragons entered Friday with eight wrestlers trying for individual state championships and three -- Chaz McDonald (106 pounds), David Dollar (113), Luke Cochran (170) -- won their title bouts. Jefferson (265 points) finished ahead of North Oconee (177), Flowery Branch (150) and West Laurens (117.5).
Buford won back-to-back Class 5A traditional wrestling championships in 2017 and 2018 and after reclassifying to 6A this season, the Wolves have staked their claim to a new classification. One Buford wrestler -- 106-pound Ryan Ibold -- won his title bout with Tyler Henley placing third in the 126-pound bracket and Nick Cambria taking runner-up in the 132-pound bracket.
See the team standings and top-3 wrestlers in each weight class below or follow the LINK to see the full results.
Final Team Standings
Class 6A
1. Buford (183) 2. Lassiter (171) 3. Richmond Hill (138.5) 4. Cambridge (129) 5. Brunswick (125.5)
Class 4A
1. Jefferson (265) 2. North Oconee (177) 3. Flowery Branch (150) 4. West Laurens (117.5) 5. Central-Carroll (108)
Individual Standings
Class 6A
106 pounds: 1. Rylan Ibold, Buford 2. Colin Dragon, Richmond Hill 3. Jairon Jarrett, Creekview
113 pounds: 1. Blake Brooks, Evans 2. Cabe Doker, Lanier 3. Conner Nevin, Effingham County
120 pounds: 1. Kaleb, Valdosta, 2. Kadry Shaddix, South Paulding 3. Josh Sanders, Sprayberry
126 pounds: 1. Jacob Seymour, South Paulding 2. Joey Robinson, Pope 3. Tyler Henley, Buford
132 pounds: 1. David Panone, Lassiter 2. Nick Cambria, Buford 3. Cullen Kane, Cambridge
138 pounds: 1. Andrew Cory, Creekview 2. Carson Thorne, Sequoyah 3. Tyler Lamon, Valdosta
145 pounds: 1. Hunter Noland, Dalton 2. Patrick Parlato, Kell 3. Jeremiah Dawson, Brunswick
152 pounds: 1. Dawson Mathews, Alexander 2. Sebastian Shered, Cambridge 3. Jackson Eller, Evans
160 pounds: 1. Robert Weston, Lassiter 2. Dylan Burton, Alexander 3. Anthony Taylor, Richmond Hill
170 pounds: 1. Tate Evans, Richmond Hill 2. Zyan Hall, Wheeler 3. Evan Kurtz, Cambridge
182 pounds: 1. Jackson Wakeland, Glynn Academy 2. Brayden Bell, South Effingham 3. Will Parker, Heritage
195 pounds: 1. Josh McCutchen, Valdosta 2. Kaleb Walley, Rockdale County 3. Bryant Wilkinson, Rome
220 pounds: 1. Brock Bibbee, Carrollton 2. Connor McHugh, Cambridge 3. Jesse Martin, Alexander
285 pounds: 1. Madden Sanker, South Paulding 2. Francisco Valle, Lassiter 3. William Abbott, Brunswick
Class 4A
106 pounds: 1. Chaz McDonald, Jefferson 2. Jonathan McDaniel, Shaw 3. Tyler Nyguyen, Columbus
113 pounds: 1. Davis Dollar, Jefferson 2. Aidan Fincher, Flowery Branch 3. Victor Pineda, Northwest Whitfield
120 pounds: 1. Malik Hardy, Spencer 2. Thomas Termini, Marist 3. Tyson Thurmond, Jefferson
126 pounds: 1. Riso Webb, Southeast Whitfield 2. Jarrett Greene, Flowery Branch 3. Cody Lee, East Hall
132 pounds: 1. Beau Branand, North Oconee 2. Davis Dendy, Jefferson 3. Chavis Watson, Baldwin
138 pounds: 1. Josh Kincaid, Madison County 2. Mason Mingus, Jefferson 3. Tyler Secoy, Columbus
145 pounds: 1. Seth Larson, Flowery Branch, 2. Ayers Honiotes, Jefferson 3. Brannen Moss, Perry
152 pounds: 1. Sam Johnson, North Oconee 2. Hoke Poe-Hogan, Jefferson 3. Aiden Raymer, Ridgeland
160 pounds: 1. Aaton Sheffield, Central-Carroll 2. Creed Thomas, Jefferson 3. Ezekiel Harris, Benedictine
170 pounds: 1. Luke Cochran, Jefferson 2. Greyson Clark, West Laurens 3. Marquis Sanabria, Shaw
182 pounds: 1. Nolan Pozzobon, Marist 2. Gavin Bloom, North Oconee 3. Jayden Santiago, Northwest Whitfield
195 pounds: 1. Shoshoni Williams, Perry 2. Daiman Banta, Northwest Whitfield 3. Evan Guyton, West Laurens
220 pounds: Jose Leon, Southeast Whitfield 2. Zach Brown, Heritage-Catoosa 3. Clay Anderson, Flowery Branch
285 pounds: 1. Chase Horne, West Laurens 2. Devoris Calvin, Dougherty County 3. Ashton Hefner, North Oconee
