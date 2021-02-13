GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship updates from Friday

The Dragons entered Friday with eight wrestlers trying for individual state championships and three -- Chaz McDonald (106 pounds), David Dollar (113), Luke Cochran (170) -- won their title bouts. Jefferson (265 points) finished ahead of North Oconee (177), Flowery Branch (150) and West Laurens (117.5).

Buford won back-to-back Class 5A traditional wrestling championships in 2017 and 2018 and after reclassifying to 6A this season, the Wolves have staked their claim to a new classification. One Buford wrestler -- 106-pound Ryan Ibold -- won his title bout with Tyler Henley placing third in the 126-pound bracket and Nick Cambria taking runner-up in the 132-pound bracket.