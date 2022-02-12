GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Saturday

Trion held off second-place Social Circle 225.0 to 200.5 to earn the Class A title and had first-place finishes by Toby Maddux (160) and Brantley Willbanks (220), as well as two second-place finishers and five third-place finishers to accumulate the winning margin.

On the girls side, Chestatee’s Catarina Velasquez captured the 102-pound title after falling in the finals a year ago. Velasquez’s teammate Isabella Redlinger (225) defended her title. Jackson County’s Lilly Chavis won the 197-pound class and defending state champion Amariah Marenco of Carrollton finished fourth. Northside’s Beyonce McColumn took the 172-pound title after her runner-up finish last year and Ware County’s Caitlyn Mixon won her second-straight 162-pound state title. Additionally, Kennesaw Mountain’s Genevieve An won the 142-pound title after her second-place finish in the 132-pound class last year.