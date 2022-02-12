GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Saturday

Saturday concluded Day 3 of the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament and saw Class 7A, 2A, 1A crown team state champions as well as individual state champions across each of the 14 weight classes and all 10 girls weight classes. Class 7A Camden County, Class 2A Lovett and Class 1A Trion all swept titles after winning the duals this year. Camden County qualified 11 wrestlers and had three top finishers: Riley Dahlgren (120), Konlin Weaver (145) and CahMari Johnson (170). Lovett qualified 13 wrestlers for state and Christian Bell (220), Chris Mance (152), Parker Coy (132) and Cael Kusky (106) each captured individual championships to reward the Lions with 92 of their 176 pounds.
Trion held off second-place Social Circle 225.0 to 200.5 to earn the Class A title and had first-place finishes by Toby Maddux (160) and Brantley Willbanks (220), as well as two second-place finishers and five third-place finishers to accumulate the winning margin.
On the girls side, Chestatee’s Catarina Velasquez captured the 102-pound title after falling in the finals a year ago. Velasquez’s teammate Isabella Redlinger (225) defended her title. Jackson County’s Lilly Chavis won the 197-pound class and defending state champion Amariah Marenco of Carrollton finished fourth. Northside’s Beyonce McColumn took the 172-pound title after her runner-up finish last year and Ware County’s Caitlyn Mixon won her second-straight 162-pound state title. Additionally, Kennesaw Mountain’s Genevieve An won the 142-pound title after her second-place finish in the 132-pound class last year.
Final Team Standings
Class 7A
1. Camden County, 200.0 2. Colquitt County, 122.0 3. West Forsyth, 84.5 4. North Forsyth, 83.0 5. Lowndes, 82.0
Final Individual Standings
Class 7A
106 pounds: Kenneth Jett, Brookwood 2. Micheal Medrala, Collins Hill 3. Bradley Patterson, Camden County
113 pounds: 1. Reed Walker, West Forsyth 2. Hunter McCullough, Lowndes 3. Alex Reid, Alpharetta
120 pounds: 1. Riley Dahlgren, Camden County 2. Ethan McCullough, Lowndes 3. Noah Amick, West Forsyth
126 pounds: 1. Noah Danforth, West Forsyth 2. Ethan Sellers, Colquitt County 3. Collin Mullins, North Paulding
132 pounds: 1. Logan Paradice, Colquitt County 2. Jacob Silka, Cherokee 3. Anthony Santos, Camden County
138 pounds: 1. Nathanial Taylor, Colquitt County 2. Porter Bryant, Camden County 3. Emil Necula, Walton
145 pounds: 1. Konlin Weaver, Camden County 2. Connor Powell, Hillgrove 3. Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth
152 pounds: 1. Dominic Bambinelli, Mill Creek 2. Elijah Griffin, Camden County 3. Braulio Cavazos, Gainesville
160 pounds: 1. Jeremy Paradice, Colquitt County 2. Christian Cartier, Roswell 3. Florin Myndresku, Archer
170 pounds: 1. CahMari Johnson, Camden County 2. Landon Jones, Harrison 3. Kiernan Sherwood, North Gwinnett
182 pounds: 1. Armond Jones, Mountain View 2. Tristan Graham, North Forsyth 3. Connor Cooper, Hillgrove
195 pounds: 1. Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth 2. Richard Ranson, Collins Hill 3. Cole Williams, South Forsyth
220 pounds: 1. Zion Rutledge, Hillgrove 2. Deonte Dozier, Camden County 3. Jay Helstone, West Forsyth
285 pounds: 1. Thomas Dossett, Lambert 2. Anthony Yancey, Camden County 3. Damion Clark, South Gwinnett
Final Team Standings
Class 2A
1. Lovett, 176.0 2. Dade County, 120.0 3. Oglethorpe County, 112.0 4. Banks County, 94.0 5. Fannin County 91.0
Final Individual Standings
Class 2A
106 pounds: 1. Cael Kusky, Lovett 2. Landon Carlton, Chattooga 3. Blake Summers, Fannin County
113 pounds: 1. Angel Cruz, Banks County 2. Alex Hyman, Lovett 3. Gavin Mastrangelo, Bremen
120 pounds: 1. Jacob Voyles, Banks County 2. Ben Schiffer, Pace Academy 3. Bryan Valladares, Oglethorpe County
126 pounds: 1. Braden Sauls, Bremen 2. Chayton Tuck, Oglethorpe County 3. Jarrdarrious Goolsby, Northeast
132 pounds: 1. Parker Coy, Lovett 2. Kolton Edge, Pepperell 3. Braden Pines, Lamar County
138 pounds: 1. Shane Watson, Oglethorpe County 2. Taylor Collis, Fannin County 3. Javarius Worthen, Vidalia
145 pounds: 1. Sam Howe, Pace Academy 2. Nocholas Moffett, Lovett 3. Riley Davis, Model
152 pounds: 1. Chris Mance, Lovett, 2. Miles Watts, Rabun County 3. Kellon Walley, Banks County
160 pounds: 1. Hunter Manning, Vidalia 2. Corbin Davenport, Fannin County 3. Brady Guild, Union County
170 pounds: 1. Tyrsten Baker, East Laurens 2. Matthew Waddell, Pepperell 3. Ty Morris, Bremen
182 pounds: 1. Landon Williams, Dade County 2. Jake Roberts, Pepperell 3. Alex Mathias, Pace Academy
195 pounds: 1. Cody Williams, Dade County 2. Tank Morris, Toombs County 3. Christian Bostic, Lamar County
220 pounds: 1. Christian Bell, Lovett 2. Clay Hyatt, Haralson County 3. Devon Heroch, Chattooga
285 pounds: 1. Austin Sorrelle, Dade County 2. William Stimmel, Lovett 3. Landynn Powers, Dodge County
Final Team Standings
Class 1A
1. Trion, 225.0 2. Social Circle, 200.5 3. Mt. Pisgah, 151.0 4. Commerce, 114.0 5. Charlton County, 114.0
Final Individual Standings
Class 1A
106 pounds: 1. Braydon Mitchell, Social Circle 2. Conner Doherty, Mt. Pisgah 3. Jason Jenkins, Trion
113 pounds: 1. Kolby Dempsey, Armuchee 2. Allen Galderon, ELCA 3. Daegan Vaughn, Trion
120 pounds: 1. Jordan Dunlap, Irwin 2. Connor Castillo, Social Circle 3. Seth Huskins, Trion
126 pounds: 1. Lance Thacker, Social Circle 2. Brady Nardella, Mt. Pisgah 3. Crawford Lee, Trion
132 pounds: 1. Robert Austin Westbrook, Walker 2. Marley Washington, Mt. Pisgah 3. Joseph Kindred, Strong Rock Christian
138 pounds: 1. Art Martinez, Holy Innocents’ 2. Jace Parent, St. Francis 3. Bryce James, Trion
145 pounds: 1. Tyler Nelson, Mt. Pisgah 2. Kacen Taylor, Social Circle 3. Cade Parent, St. Francis
152 pounds: 1. Alan Cordero, Darlington 2. Joey Bertrand, Mt. Pisgah 3. James Eldridge, Social Circle
160 pounds: 1. Toby Maddux, Trion 2. Will Hames, Social Circle 3. Grant Hamilton, Commerce
170 pounds: 1. Grady Tisdale, Tatnall Square 2. Brayden Phillips, Commerce 3. Josh Lange, Mt. Pisgah
182 pounds: 1. James Gleeson, Holy Innocents’ 2. Blaydyn Bowman, Trion 3. Trent Debow, Wesleyan
195 pounds: 1. Hoke Poe-Hogan, Commerce 2. Logan Eller, Trion 3. Rowen Vandergriff, Social Circle
220 pounds: 1. Brantley Willbanks, Trion 2. Asad Akbar, Charlton County 3. Tucker Cleary, Social Circle
285 pounds: 1. Ethan Epps, Commerce 2. Cole Spence, Mt. Pisgah 3. Sincere Bell, St. Anne-Pacelli
Girls
102 pounds: 1. Catarina Velasquez, Chestatee 2. Dej-Ann Angus, Hampton 3. Aneri Patel, Woodward Academy
112 pounds: 1. Lisa Glymph, Marietta 2. Betty Cherry, East Coweta 3. Aria Randall, Columbus
122 pounds: 1. Meta Xayabouth-Jones, Alexander 2. Mariana Perz, Denmark 3. Jasmine Jenkins-Bey, Columbus
132 pounds: 1. May Prado, Lassiter 2. Briana Botts, Creekview 3. Brooke Ligon, Alexander
142 pounds: 1. Genevieve An, Kennesaw Mountain 2. Kendra Heroch, Chattooga 3. Raven Cook, Jackson County
152 pounds: 1. Heidi Raines, Dade County 2. Sidney Sullens, White County 3. Chezney Brady, Paulding County
162 pounds: 1. Caitlyn Mixon, Ware County 2. Jayde Massa, Greenbrier 3. Ashley Godinez, Chestatee
172 pounds: 1. Beyonce McColumn, Northside-Warner Robins 2. Kha ‘Nija Avery, Chattooga 3. Taylor Scheisser, Gilmer
197 pounds: 1. Lilly Chavis, Jackson County 2. Mia Bernacki, Effingham County 3. Stephanie Gonzalez Galvan, Norcross
225 pounds: 1. Isabella Redlinger, Chestatee 2. Montrease Tucker, Hardaway 3. Madison Baxter Pepperell
