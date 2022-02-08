GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship Preview

Trion has won two dual state titles in the last three seasons, but has not earned a traditional title since 1994. The Bulldogs qualified wrestlers for all 14 weight classes and will look to complete the sweep against the Class A field. Social Circle qualified 13 wrestlers and recently won five-straight traditional titles in Class 2A (2015-19). Also, Commerce qualified 11 wrestlers and is coming off a third-place finish in the duals.

Girls division gears up for exciting Year 4

It’s been four years since the launch of the first-ever traditional girls state championships. The introduction of this separate competition followed a historic achievement that was celebrated at the 2018 state championships. It was that year when Statesboro’s Kasey Baynon made history by placing fifth in the boys Class AAAAA 106-pound bracket. In doing so she became the first-ever girl to place in the traditional wrestling state championships.

Baynon’s success and a growing interest behind the possibility of adding a girls division quickly became a reality and the new format made its debut following the inaugural 2019 competition. State qualifiers in 10 different weight classes competed for individual girls titles. The weight classes were divided into 95, 106, 116, 126, 136, 146, 156, 166, 176 and 225. The 10 classes slightly shifted last year to 102, 112, 122, 132, 142, 152, 162, 172, 197 and 225-pound divisions. The result was a thrilling championship weekend and there will be a ton of intriguing storylines to keep an eye on on again this year.

The 102-pound division will have a new champion after Mountain View’s Kennedy Shropshire’s victory last year. Catarina Velasquez was defeated in the finals, but she will be back to lead the field as a senior and is coming off a top qualifying finish and and boasts a 16-1 record. Lisa Glymph placed third in the 102-pound division last year and will be competing in the 112-pound class this year. Glymph earned a top finish in her qualifier and is 3-0 heading into the championships.

The 122-pound title was won by Ola’s Amani Jones the last two years, but Jones has since graduated and the field appears wide open. Columbus sophomore Jasmine Jenkins-Bey won her qualifier and is heading into the traditional championships with an outstanding 33-1 record. The 132-pound bracket will also be highly-competitive. Kennesaw Mountain’s Genevieve An earned a second-place finish in the 132-pound bracket last year, but will be headlining the 142-pound class this season. Alexander’s Brooke Ligon carries a 23-1 record and will be among the contenders in this year’s 132-pound class.

An is not the only top finisher that moved from up from the 132-pound to 142-pound class. Jackson County junior Raven Cook also moved up and she is coming off last year’s third-place finish in the traditional championships. Unlike most of the previously-mentioned weight classes, the 152-pound division will present an opportunity for a title defense. White County senior Sidney Sullens is back to defend her title and she has already had an outstanding career. Sullens placed second in 2020, but triumphed over Ashley Godizez of Chestatee to take last year’s crown. Godizez will be competing in the 162-pound class this year, but Sullens will still have a stacked field of competitors, including Greenbrier sophomore Arieana Bacon.

Godizez will look to take the 162-pound title after he second-place finish last year and will be joined by defending state champion Caitlyn Mixon of Ware County. Northside-Warner Robins junior Beyonce McColumn is back in the 172-pound field after earning a second-place finish a year ago and so is Gilmer’s Taylor Scheisser—who earned a third-place finish last year as a freshman.

In the 197-pound division, defending state champion Amariah Marenco of Carrollton will be back as a junior and she is carrying a 26-3 record. Marenco will headline the field with Jackson County junior Lilly Chavis—who qualified with a top finish and is 15-1 on the year.

The 225-pound division has been extremely competitive over the years. Kyleigh Haney claimed the title in 2019 and 2020 before Chestatee’s Isabella Redlinger took the crown this past year. Redlinger will be back to defend her title as a junior and the field includes Osborne senior Kiarra Nylander—who posted a runner-up finish last year.