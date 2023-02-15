GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship Preview

Similar to South Effingham in Class 6A, Central-Carroll hoisted its first-ever wrestling state title in the Class 4A duals, and reigning state champion West Laurens will have seven state qualifiers to the Lions’ nine. Class 4A will also be headlined by Lovett (10) and Chestatee (9)—who are coming off top-3 finishes at the duals. In Class 3A, Columbus won its first wrestling state title since 2006 in the duals and edged powerhouses, Gilmer, Ringgold, Lumpkin County, Franklin County and Pike County in the process. The Blue Devils and Gilmer each qualified seven wrestlers, Franklin County qualified eight, Lumpkin County boasts nine and Pike County will have 10 weight classes represented.

Rockmart moved down to Class 2A this season and captured the dual title to win its 12th all-time wrestling championship. The competition will be tremendous with the Yellow Jackets bringing 13 state qualifiers, Toombs County also having 13 and Fannin County entering state with wrestlers competing in 12 weight classes. In Class A, Mt. Pisgah captured the duals championship and will attempt to sweep titles for the second time since 2021. The Patriots qualified 11 wrestlers for state, while dual runner-up and defending traditional state champion Trion qualified 11 and 10-time wrestling champion Social Circle secured 13 weight classes after its third-place finish at the duals.