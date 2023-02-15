GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship Preview

In the highest classification, Camden County will attempt to complete its ninth-consecutive title sweep—which is the longest active streak in the state and second all-time only to Jefferson’s 18-straight sweeps (2002-19). The Wildcats qualified wrestlers in all 14 weight classes to undertake this feat and are fresh off an absolutely dominant performance in their run to this year’s Class 7A Dual Championship. Camden County topped North Gwinnett 74-3 to advance to the quarterfinals and then defeated Mill Creek 42-24 before clinching the title with a 39-22 win over Buford. Camden County’s four freshmen that qualified for state all carry perfect 6-0 records and have bolstered the depth with junior Konlin Weaver—who will be competing at 157 pounds after taking the 145-pound individual state title last season. Buford qualified 13 wrestlers and will attempt to win its first wrestling state title in Class 7A after sweeping Class 6A the past two seasons.
Buford’s departure to Class 6A opened up an opportunity for South Effingham to take home the dual championship and celebrate its first-ever wresting title. Now, the Mustangs will look to achieve a historic sweep with qualified wrestlers in 12 weight classes to fuel the endeavor. South Effingham leads a field that includes Woodward Academy, North Forsyth and Glynn Academy—who all earned top-4 finishes at the dual championships. Jefferson was toppled by West Laurens in Class 4A this past year in both the dual and traditional, but has since moved into Class 5A and captured the program’s 43rd all-time wrestling state title in last month’s duals. The Dragons have qualified 13 wrestlers for the traditional tournament, while reigning Class 5A traditional state champion Cass will have 11 Colonels competing for the crown.
TAKE IT BACK
Similar to South Effingham in Class 6A, Central-Carroll hoisted its first-ever wrestling state title in the Class 4A duals, and reigning state champion West Laurens will have seven state qualifiers to the Lions’ nine. Class 4A will also be headlined by Lovett (10) and Chestatee (9)—who are coming off top-3 finishes at the duals. In Class 3A, Columbus won its first wrestling state title since 2006 in the duals and edged powerhouses, Gilmer, Ringgold, Lumpkin County, Franklin County and Pike County in the process. The Blue Devils and Gilmer each qualified seven wrestlers, Franklin County qualified eight, Lumpkin County boasts nine and Pike County will have 10 weight classes represented.
Rockmart moved down to Class 2A this season and captured the dual title to win its 12th all-time wrestling championship. The competition will be tremendous with the Yellow Jackets bringing 13 state qualifiers, Toombs County also having 13 and Fannin County entering state with wrestlers competing in 12 weight classes. In Class A, Mt. Pisgah captured the duals championship and will attempt to sweep titles for the second time since 2021. The Patriots qualified 11 wrestlers for state, while dual runner-up and defending traditional state champion Trion qualified 11 and 10-time wrestling champion Social Circle secured 13 weight classes after its third-place finish at the duals.
GOING FOR GLORY
On the girls side, Carrollton was motivated by what the Trojans considered an underwhelming performance at last year’s traditional tournament to earn the first-ever girls duals state title last month. The Trojans are particularly strong in the light classes and will have seven total wrestlers competing for individual titles. Greenbrier (7), Jordan (6), Chestatee (6) and Woodward Academy (6) are also amongst the most represented programs in this year’s field. In the duals last month, Carrollton beat Woodward Academy, Chestatee and Jordan to win the title. Jordan beat Greenbrier and Gilmer to secure the berth in the championship bout. In the third/fourth match, Greenbrier beat Gilmer to secure third place. In the Trojans’ tightly-contested 48-36 victory in the finals, Carrollton got top finishes from Lilianna McKinley in the 105-pound match, Katlyn Thomas over Jordan’s freshman state qualifier Alliyah Rone in the115-pound match, Bailey Moore in the 130-pound match and Maggie Dudley in the 135-pound match.
About the Author