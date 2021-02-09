GHSA Traditional Wrestling Championships Commence in Macon

In the highest classification, Camden County will attempt to complete its seventh-consecutive title sweep. The Wildcats qualified wrestlers in all 14 weight classes to undertake this feat and are fresh off an absolutely dominant performance in their run to this year’s Class 7A Dual Championship. Camden County outscored West Forsyth 63-12 in finals after dispatching Lowndes 69-3 and Archer 65-3. Class 6A’s dual saw Buford outscore Creekview 46-17 in the finals. The victory gives Buford an opportunity to sweep titles for the third time since 2017.

Class 5A was also significantly restructured in the latest reclassification cycle and the depth of contenders makes this classification one of the most intriguing fields to watch this weekend. Woodward Academy emerged victorious in the duals with its 47-24 win over Cass and will have 14 wrestlers heading to Macon where they will look to claim a third-straight traditional championship after racking up back-to-back titles in Class 4A the previous two years. Woodland-Cartersville has won the last two 5A traditional titles and will have 14 wrestlers. This could set up a battle between reigning champions as Woodland and Woodward now occupy the same classification.