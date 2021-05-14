GHSA Track & Field Championship results from Thursday

In Class A Private, Mt. Pisgah’s Savannah Simmons won the long jump with a 17-4.50 and Claire Harrison of First Presbyterian Day placed first in the discus with a 131-1. Ikeria Hamilton (East Laurens) won the Class 2A high jump with a 5-4 finish and Laney’s Sinclaire Fryer placed first in the shot put with a 41-4, besting second-place Temple’s 40-8 throw. Also at McEachern, Kaylan McConnehead (Lowndes) won the triple jump after posting a 39-10.75 mark and South Forsyth’s Riley Jones tied with Walton’s Rachel Valentine with a 12-0 in the pole vault.

Class 4A was hosted by Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany and Fayette County’s Imani Moore earned a top finish in the triple jump with a 38-0.50 and also took first place in the Long Jump (19-3). The Class 4A girls pole vault state crown went to North Oconee’s Rhiannon Held after her 11-9 mark.