GHSA Track and Field State Championship Preview

Class 4A will have a new team take the title this season with defending girls and boys state champion Marist moving up to Class 6A. Among the newcomers to Class 4A will be Whitewater and the Wildcats will have the spotlight on them in the 400 meter. At sectionals, Joe Kennedy set a new school record in the event with a 47.60—narrowly edging his senior teammate Braeden Osofu-Kwarteng’s 47.61. Both times were personal records for the Wildcat teammates and they will go head-to-head at Hugh Mills Stadium for the state crown with an opportunity to crowd the podium and give Whitewater valuable points in the team standings. Defending boys and girls state champion Westminster will also headline the Class 4A field with Pace Academy—who won last year’s Class 2A title—and Holy Innocents’—who won last year’s Class A-Private boys state title.

RAISING THE BAR

The Langston Hughes boys have had a successful season and have done particularly well in the relays. The Panthers set the state meet record last weekend in the boys 4x100 meter relay with a time of 40.63. The Panthers’ relay team features Jaden Barnes, sophomore Marice Gleaton, Dorian Page and Robert CJ Lockhart. The Hughes boys will be featured in a crowded Class 6A Field that includes defending state champion Shiloh along with four-time state champion and reigning Class 4A champion Marist. On the girls side, defending state champion Alexander will also have to contend with the War Eagles in the bolstered Class 6A landscape.

In Class 7A, Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips clocked a 10.32 finish in the 100 meter dash at Sectionals and remains the state’s fastest sprinter. Defending Class 7A boys state champion Marietta will look to defend its crown after claiming the program’s fifth title last season, while the Lowndes girls will defend their spot at the top in search of back-to-back titles, and their second in program history. The Shiloh boys have excelled this season and will attempt to win a back-to-back Class 6A team title and fourth all-time championship.