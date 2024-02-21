High School Sports Blog

GHSA tosses 2 girls basketball teams from state tournament for fighting

First double forfeit in 102-year history of tournament
MARCH 4, 2017 MARIETTA A referee is shown during a timeout as the St Francis Knights play the Greenforest Eagles in the state semi-finals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Cobb County Civic Center Saturday, March 4, 2017. The winner will advance to the state championships next week at either Georgia Tech or UGA. Kent D. Johnson/AJC

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

MARCH 4, 2017 MARIETTA A referee is shown during a timeout as the St Francis Knights play the Greenforest Eagles in the state semi-finals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Cobb County Civic Center Saturday, March 4, 2017. The winner will advance to the state championships next week at either Georgia Tech or UGA. Kent D. Johnson/AJC
By
36 minutes ago

The Georgia High School Association tossed two girls basketball teams from the state tournament Wednesday after a ‘‘shocking’' fight ended their first-round game Tuesday night in Jesup.

Wayne County was playing Spalding in a Class 4A game when the fight began with 3:46 left in the second quarter.

“Basically it was a bench-clearing brawl,’’ GHSA executive director Robin Hines said. “It was shocking and egregious and totally unacceptable, and the GHSA isn’t going to allow that to happen without serious consequences.’’

This is the first double-forfeit in state tournament history, which dates to 1922, according to Becky Taylor of the Georgia High School Basketball Project.

Hines said further penalties to the schools are forthcoming but would not speculate on those or comment further amid an ongoing investigation.

GHSA rules call for a one-game suspension for any players who leave the bench during an altercation. Hines said that neither team had enough eligible players to advance to the second round.

Starr’s Mill, bracketed to face the Spalding-Wayne County winner, will advance with a bye to the quarterfinals.

State-tournament forfeits are rare, but two years ago, Savannah schools Beach and Savannah were banned from the state tournament after a fight erupted in a region tournament game.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.