GHSA tosses 2 girls basketball teams from state tournament for fighting

The Georgia High School Association tossed two girls basketball teams from the state tournament Wednesday after a ‘‘shocking’' fight ended their first-round game Tuesday night in Jesup.
Wayne County was playing Spalding in a Class 4A game when the fight began with 3:46 left in the second quarter.
“Basically it was a bench-clearing brawl,’’ GHSA executive director Robin Hines said. “It was shocking and egregious and totally unacceptable, and the GHSA isn’t going to allow that to happen without serious consequences.’’
This is the first double-forfeit in state tournament history, which dates to 1922, according to Becky Taylor of the Georgia High School Basketball Project.
Hines said further penalties to the schools are forthcoming but would not speculate on those or comment further amid an ongoing investigation.
GHSA rules call for a one-game suspension for any players who leave the bench during an altercation. Hines said that neither team had enough eligible players to advance to the second round.
Starr’s Mill, bracketed to face the Spalding-Wayne County winner, will advance with a bye to the quarterfinals.
State-tournament forfeits are rare, but two years ago, Savannah schools Beach and Savannah were banned from the state tournament after a fight erupted in a region tournament game.
