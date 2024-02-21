GHSA tosses 2 girls basketball teams from state tournament for fighting

The Georgia High School Association tossed two girls basketball teams from the state tournament Wednesday after a ‘‘shocking’' fight ended their first-round game Tuesday night in Jesup.

Wayne County was playing Spalding in a Class 4A game when the fight began with 3:46 left in the second quarter.

“Basically it was a bench-clearing brawl,’’ GHSA executive director Robin Hines said. “It was shocking and egregious and totally unacceptable, and the GHSA isn’t going to allow that to happen without serious consequences.’’