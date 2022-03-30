GHSA to vote on 6 classes April 11; agenda announced

Two related proposals on the April 11 agenda, announced Wednesday, would change the GHSA’s out-of-zone enrollment modifier to exempt students who enter a feeder school prior to the sixth grade and to allow private and charter schools to pick their attendance zone as it relates to defining out-of-zone students.

In assigning a school’s classification, the GHSA applies a 3.0 multiplier to students living outside a school’s attendance zone as a way of mitigating perceived unfair competitive advantages for schools that get high numbers of out-of-zone students.

Other agenda proposals would allow a five-day spring tryout for flag football, add a third state championship for lacrosse and extend player and coach suspensions to sports beyond the one in which the suspension occurred.

The wrestling committee is proposing to increase the number of play dates in girls wrestling to 20 from six beginning in 2022-23 and to increase the number of weight classes to 14 from 10. The GHSA is moving toward having girls wrestling becoming full championship sport and a dual-gender sport, meaning girls-only and boys-only teams, beginning in 2023-24. Currently, girls can compete on boys teams.

The April 11 meeting will be at the Macon City Center.